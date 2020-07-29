Beth Leavel, Adam Heller, Jon Rua and More Announced for Third Episode of THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR LIVE!
Tune in on Monday, August 3, at 8:15 p.m. CDT
The lineup for the third episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! has been announced. This free, live-streamed program will air on Monday, August 3, at 8:15 p.m. CDT via youtube.com/themunytv. The Missouri Lottery is proud to serve as the Principal Sponsor with Pepsi as the Supporting Sponsor for the third episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!
Over 16,000 people watched the premiere of the second episode of this new series, with viewers from nearly every state in the U.S. and from around the world.
The third episode will include:
Scenes from The Muny's vault productions of All Shook Up, Les Misérables, Newsies
and South Pacific
Muny artists and real-life couple Beth Leavel and Adam Heller perform "You'll Never Get
Away From Me" from Gypsy
A live vocal performance from Broadway and The Muny's Julie Hanson, sings "Think of
Me" from The Phantom of the Opera
Members of The Muny's 2018 cast of Annie reunite to sing the beloved "Tomorrow"
"Bach to the Future," an all-female tap number featuring Muny artists near and far,
conceived and choreographed by Broadway and Muny alumna Marjorie Failoni
"undefeat," a dance performance to "Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major" choreographed
and performed by Hamilton original cast member and Muny veteran dancer and
choreographer Jon Rua
A mashup performance by the Muny Teens singing "Not While I'm Around/Climb
Ev'ry Mountain" from Sweeney Todd and The Sound of Music, respectively
Broadway and The Muny's Michael James Scott performs "Life is Just a Bowl of
Cherries"
Behind-the-scenes stories about what's happening at The Muny
Munywood Squares - a hilarious, Muny-themed gameshow hosted by Gordon
Greenberg featuring nine hilarious Muny stars, including E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison
Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John
Scherer and Christopher Sieber
And much, much more
"The response to this show has been wonderful," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "Friends and family are now sending me pictures of their families gathered around their computers or home screens watching the show, and that makes me so happy."
"The overwhelmingly positive response to our Variety Hour Live! has been nothing short of heartwarming," said Muny President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "This week's lineup continues to have something for everyone, and I am grateful these artists have agreed to help create some memorable online Muny moments with us."
After the live broadcast, each program will be repeated only once on the following Thursday at 8:15 p.m. CDT, which will also be captioned and audio described.
For digital assets, including archived performance photos of the stars listed above and The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! logo, please click here.
World Wide Technology (WWT) became the first overall season sponsor in the history of The Muny in 2014. They are committed to continuing in this role with their leadership gift as The Muny's 2020 Virtual Season Presenting Sponsor.
To stay connected virtually and to receive the latest updates, please follow The Muny on their social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
