Bert Kreischer Comes To The Beacon Theatre This March
The Madison Square Garden Company and Outback Presents announced today that Bert Kreischer will bring "The Berty Boy World Tour" to the Beacon Theatre on Saturday, March 7 at 7:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 8 at noon.
Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sellout crowds across the country. Described as having a "rare and incredible talent" (Interrobang), Kreischer has evolved from being named Rolling Stone's "Number One Partier in the Nation" in 1997 to one of the top names in comedy. Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, he seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove "that there's a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age," (Forbes).
Between his two previous stand-up specials, "The Machine" on Showtime (2016) and "Comfortably Dumb" on Comedy Central (2009); his two podcasts, "Bertcast," and "Open Tabs;" his YouTube cooking show, "Something's Burning;" and his book "Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child" (2014), Bert Kreischer has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight" (Interrobang).
Tickets for the show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at noon on Friday, November 8 via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box office on Saturday, November 9. Prices range from $39.75-$59.75.
