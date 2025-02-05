Bernadette Peters and Ariana Grande to Visit JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's Broadway night at Jimmy Kimmel Live! Musical theater icon Bernadette Peters and Wicked star Ariana Grande are both set to appear on the late-night talk show, which airs on ABC at 11:35 PM ET. Grande will talk all things Wicked, with Peters discussing the Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, which is currently in rehearsals. Previews begin on March 25 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Grande has been nominated for an Academy Award for her performance as Glinda in Wicked, which she will reprise in Wicked: For Good coming later this year. Though Grande has become a pop icon, she made her Broadway debut in 13 and also appeared in Hairspray Live! In recent interviews, she has said that she plans to pursue more acting and musical theater opportunities in the future. Wicked: Part 1 is currently available to rent at home, with Wicked: For Good releasing in theaters on November 21, 2025.

About Bernadette Peters

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. She has garnered numerous accolades including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, four Emmy and four Grammy Award nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Best known for her work on stage and one of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette recently concluded a highly successful West End debut in the Cameron Mackintosh production of Old Friends, celebrating the life and work of Stephen Sondheim.

About Ariana Grande

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.