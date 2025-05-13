Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, & Julian Shapiro-Barnum's CELEBRITY SUBSTITUTE to Receive Second Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrity Substitute, the series from Julian Shapiro-Barnum and Broadway composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, has been renewed for a second season, Deadline reports. Initially premiering in October of 2024, Season 1 has already seen over 100 million views since its debut. The second season is now in production.

Celebrity Substitute is a digital-first series featuring celebrity guests who “substitute teach” their world-famous skills to a public elementary school class of cute, quirky, and hilarious kids. Each episode follows Julian Shapiro-Barnum as he visits a public school with a celebrity and explores the unexpected connections between the young kids and the superstar, and the ways in which a master in their field figures out how to be a teacher.

The first season featured Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, Ashley Park, and more. Watch Ashley Park's "Broadway Bootcamp" episode below.

Celebrity Substitute is also deeply committed to supporting and advocating for teachers and students. The series aims to empower educators and help students achieve their dreams by investing directly in essential resources and tools, and in each episode, Julian and the celebrity guests partner with Amazon to fulfill each school's Amazon Wish List - providing essential learning supplies and resources. From notebooks and art supplies to STEM kits and more, clearing these Amazon Wish Lists equips teachers and students with the tools they need to set up an enriching learning environment.

Celebrity Substitute is created and executive-produced by Julian Shapiro-Barnum, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul and directed by Jake Wilson.