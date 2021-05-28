Ben Platt Releases New 'Imagine' Remix With Tiësto

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning artist Ben Platt and GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon Tiësto have joined forces for the new "Imagine (Tiësto Remix)."

A mesmerizing rework of Platt's acclaimed new single, "Imagine (Tiësto Remix)" premieres today via Atlantic Records at all digital platforms HERE; an official visualizer can be viewed at YouTube below.

Released last month, Platt's original version of "Imagine" has over 5 million global streams and just debuted on the Hot AC Radio chart - available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE; an official music video is streaming now at YouTube HERE. Produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion - the superstar team behind such hits as Maroon 5's "Memories," Justin Bieber's "Holy," and "Prisoner" by Miley Cyrus Feat. Dua Lipa - and co-written by Platt with Bellion, Michael Pollack, Alexander Izquierdo, Jordan K. Johnson, and Stefan Johnson, "Imagine" was met by international applause from the likes of Rolling Stone, which raved, "The mid-tempo pop track, which is both tender and confident, serves as a tribute to everyday saviors - the people who lift others up in times of darkness," adding, "Its just-released music video - directed by Matty Peacock (Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez) - is quite literally uplifting." "Platt's stunning way with words comes across in every single lyric of this song," wrote EUPHORIA, while the UK's NME declared "Imagine" to be "a powerful electro-pop ballad," noting, "You don't put out a song with the same title as a John Lennon classic unless you're sure you've nailed the assignment."

Tiësto is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, "#1 DJ" according to Rolling Stone, and "The Godfather of EDM," as proclaimed by Billboard. From his underground dance floor bangers to his high-profile Las Vegas residency and crossover success, Tiësto created the blueprint that defines what it means to be a success in today's dance music world. In Tiësto's true fashion, he continues to expand across genres, always evolving his craft. With over 36 million albums sold, eight billion cumulative streams, and a social platform with an audience exceeding 30 million fans spanning the globe, he continues to revolutionize the dance music landscape. Tiësto's latest single-and first release since signing with Atlantic Records-"The Business" has dominated airplay and charts worldwide since its September release, garnering over 732 Million Worldwide Streams to date. It has also held a steady position on Apple & Spotify's "Today's Top Hits" & "Today's Hits" playlists. "The Business" is certified Platinum in 13 countries and gold in 10 countries (including the US) and has held a place on the Top 25 official singles chart in 10 countries as well as Top 50 on Spotify in 21 countries.

Platt is celebrating with a series of high profile TV appearances, including a performance of "Imagine" earlier this week on the live season finale of NBC's The Voice (streaming HERE). Next, Platt will visit the nationally syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show for an exclusive interview and performance of "Imagine," airing Tuesday, June 8th (check local listings). In addition, Platt recently stopped by CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden for an interview (streaming HERE) and performance of "Imagine" (streaming HERE).

"Imagine" marks the first new music from Platt since 2019's "So Will I, available via all digital platforms HERE. Produced by multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner Finneas (Billie Eilish, Halsey, Camila Cabello) and hailed by Rolling Stone as "moving, inspiring...a powerful new ballad," "So Will I" is featured on the deluxe edition of Platt's acclaimed debut album, SING TO ME INSTEAD. The expanded collection also includes live material recorded during Platt's sold-out 2018 headline show at New York City's legendary Radio City Music Hall, filmed for the concert special, Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall, which streamed exclusively on Netflix.

SING TO ME INSTEAD proved a full-fledged sensation upon its March 2019 release, amassing over 337M global streams and earning applause from fans and critics alike. A truly multi-faceted actor, singer, and all-around performer, the album saw Platt making a remarkable arrival as a solo recording artist and a songwriter, co-writing all of the album's 12 songs. Highlights include "Bad Habit," "Ease My Mind," "Grow As We Go," and "Temporary Love," all of which are joined by official music videos streaming HERE.

The winner of the 2017 Tony® Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Musical" for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen, Platt also received a GRAMMY® Award for his role on Atlantic's DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING and a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. Platt will reprise his role as Evan in the Dear Evan Hansen film, set for release on September 24th; watch the official trailer HERE.

His evolving body of work also includes memorable roles in the TONY® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon, the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and the acclaimed Netflix series, The Politician which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Actor in a Comedy," among many others. Platt - who recently made a guest appearance on FOX's The Simpsons, began filming Merrily We Roll Along directed by Richard Linklater alongside Beanie Feldstein which will be shot over the course of twenty years. He will soon begin production on the film, The People We Hate At The Wedding alongside Allison Janney.

Listen here: