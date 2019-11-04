Ben Fankhauser and Jessica Vosk Will Take Part in Theatre Podcasts' Live Recordings
The voices behind hit theatre podcasts BROADWAYSTED and JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY are stepping out for their first-ever live recordings, through the TodayTix Presents live events series, in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network. The epic double-header will take place Thursday, November 14th, at WeWork Now (902 Broadway).
In addition to the podcasts' respective hosts -- Bryan Plofsky, Kevin Jaeger, and Kimberly Schmidt of BROADWAYSTED and JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY's Josh Lamon - the evening will feature a number of special guests and interactive activities with the audience. Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) will join the BROADWAYSTED crew for happy hour-fueled games and a lot of laughs. Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Becoming Nancy) will sit down with Josh to talk for a candid - and undoubtedly hilarious - conversation about the ups and downs of working in the theatre, as well as treat the audience to a live performance of a few favorite tunes.
Tickets are on sale now for $30, only on TodayTix. Doors open at 6:30pm, with the podcast recordings beginning at 7:00pm. There will be a 15-minute intermission between podcast recordings. https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/19467-todaytix-presents-broadwaysted-and-josh-swallows-broadway-live
TodayTix Presents is a live events series that brings together artists and audiences for a curated experience of culture, storytelling and creation. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.
