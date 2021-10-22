Becoming Dr. Ruth must close October 24!

Related Articles
Buy at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
-
Alec Baldwin Involved in Death of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins After Firing Prop Gun on Film Set; Director Joel Souza Injured
After firing a loaded prop gun on the set set of the independent film, 'Rust,' actor Alec Baldwin the resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna...
Ari'el Stachel Departs Cast of THE VISITOR at the Public Theater
Following several delays and cancelations, The Public Theater has just announced that Tony winner Ari'el Stachel has departed the cast of The Visitor....
Video: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Chandelier Takes Flight Once More
The New York return of The Phantom of the Opera is on the horizon and the production celebrated its return to its longtime home, the Majestic Theatre,...
Randy Rainbow to Release A LITTLE BRAINS, A LITTLE TALENT Album Featuring Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters & More
Broadway Records announced today the release of Randy Rainbow’s debut full-length solo album, “A Little Brains, A Little Talent.” The album will be av...
VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Nettles Perform 'What Baking Can Do' as Jenna in WAITRESS!
Last night marked a shift change at Joe's Diner! Waitress just welcomed four new Broadway cast members at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, including Gramm...
Photos: First Look at the Cast (and Puppets) of WINNIE THE POOH
Pooh Bear is bring the Hundred Acre Wood to midtown Manhattan! Disney's Winnie The Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation created by Jonathan Rockefel...