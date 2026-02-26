Beat By Beat Press Releases OLYMPUS: THE GREEK ROCK MUSICAL, NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN, And STAR POWER For Licensing

Beat by Beat Press has announced the release of three new original youth musicals: OLYMPUS: THE GREEK ROCK MUSICAL, NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN, and STAR POWER. All three titles are now available for global licensing, with free multimedia ePerusal scripts accessible at bbbpress.com.

The new works expand the company’s catalogue of contemporary musicals written specifically for young actors ages 7–14. Since its launch in 2011, Beat by Beat Press has licensed more than 8,000 productions in over 75 countries, serving schools and youth theatres seeking age-appropriate material.

“We're constantly listening to teachers and students to learn what resonates with them today,” said Founder Denver Casado. “These three shows reflect exactly what kids are excited about right now: big characters, high-energy contemporary music, meaningful themes, and ensemble-driven storytelling where every single performer gets a moment to shine.”

OLYMPUS: THE GREEK ROCK MUSICAL

Written by Denver Casado and Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, the musical reimagines Greek gods as bored immortals competing to prove who is the greatest among them. To settle their rivalry, they interfere in the lives of modern-day children on a hiking trip. The pop-rock score and ensemble-driven structure explore themes of connection, identity, and power.

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN

Written by Kathryn Funkhouser and Denver Casado, the show is set in a struggling Wild West theme park facing competition and an unexpected bank robbery. The country-pop musical centers on a young performer determined to modernize the park while honoring its history. The single-set staging and flexible casting are designed for elementary and middle school productions.

STAR POWER

Written by Denver Casado, Jessica Penzias, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, Christyn Budzyna, and Jack Mitchell, the musical follows a band of literal stars seeking fame. When an opportunity for superstardom arises, they confront questions of authenticity and self-worth. The synth-pop score and sci-fi setting explore friendship and identity in a media-driven culture.

All three musicals were orchestrated and music produced by Jeff Daye.

Beat by Beat Press operates through a digital licensing model that allows directors to download free ePerusal scripts with embedded audio recordings of every song. Upon licensing, production materials include actor scripts with integrated vocal scores, a director’s guide with staging and choreography suggestions, professionally orchestrated accompaniment tracks and piano-vocal scores, official marketing artwork, unlimited script copying during the licensed run, and permission for video recording and online sharing.

Additional information and free ePerusal scripts are available at bbbpress.com.