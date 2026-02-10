Beanie Feldstein, John Gallagher Jr. and More Join TWELVE HOURS WITH TRACY LETTS

Twelve Hours with Tracy Letts, a marathon theater reading festival celebrating the works of Pulitzer Prize winner Letts, has revealed more participating stars. Taking place on Monday, February 23 from 11:00AM to 11:00PM at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street), Twelve Hours with Tracy Letts is presented by Animus Theatre Company in association with Circle in the Square Theatre School, and all proceeds will benefit the school, which is the only conservatory located inside a Broadway theater. Letts’ production of BUG is currently playing on Broadway at the Friedman Theater.

Abigail Breslin (The Miracle Worker), Jeffrey DeMunn (Our Town), Lisa Emery (Ozark), Beanie Feldstein (Hello Dolly!), John Gallagher Jr.(American Idiot), Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher), Joe Holt (The Punisher), Eric William Morris (King Kong), Lauren LOLO Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Adrienne Warren (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), John David Washington (The Piano Lesson), and Kara Young (Purpose) have been announced to take part in the festival, and they join previously announced Gina Gershon (Bye, Bye Birdie), Jonathan Judge-Russo (Music City), Katrina Lenk (The Band’s Visit), Matthew Lillard (Scream), Hamish Linklater (Seminar), Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat), Lily Rabe (Ghosts), Andrew Rothenberg (True Blood), Thomas Sadoski (Other Desert Cities), and Jeff Still (Job). *actors participation subject to change.

Animus Theatre Company members Karen Sours Albisua, Rory Hammond, Adam Langdon, Libby Lee, Terra Mackintosh, and Emma Tracy Moore will also be taking part in the festival and Rachel Oshrin is the Production Manager.

The 12-Hour event is intended to give audiences an opportunity to view multiple play readings connected to one writer in a marathon setting, and this year’s festival follows on the heels of previous festivals featuring the works of Beth Henley, John Patrick Shanley, and Leslye Headland.

The plays included in this year’s festival will be: August: Osage County, Killer Joe, Linda Vista, The Minutes, and Man from Nebraska.

First performed in 2014, the 12-Hour Festival exists as a unique theatrical experience in NYC, allowing unprecedented access to a rarely seen element of the production process - the staged reading. Beginning in 2025, the festival has been re-named for Alan Langdon, Animus company member and profound teacher/director/mentor to many in the company at Circle in the Square Theatre School in NYC, and beyond.

Previous actors and directors who donated their time to the Festival include: Pamela Adlon, Nnamdi Asomugha, Alexis Bledel, Lynn Cohen, James Badge Dale, Trieste Dunn, Ben Foster, Jared Gilman, Grace Gummer, Jill Hennessey, Andre Holland, Carol Kane, Virginia Kull, Christine Lahti, Margarita Levieva, Natasha Lyonne, Keith Nobbs, Joe Pantoliano, Stephen Pasquale, Piper Perabo, Vincent Piazza, Bill Pullman, Michael Rispoli, Wrenn Schmidt, Paul Schneider, Margo Seibert, Alia Shawkat, Sarah Steele, and Aida Turturro.

Full day passes are $90 in advance and $100 at the door and half day passes are $70 in advance, $75 at the door. Student and senior discounts are available.