Bass Trombonist Alix Tucou to Premiere New Album PORTRAITS at Downtown Music Gallery

After a successful premiere in Italy, french Bass Trombonist Alix Tucou will return to NYC to premiere his new album "Portraits" on May 3rd at the legendary record store Downtown Music Gallery at 7.30 pm.

Conceiving his album as a Contemporary Art Exhibition, Alix Tucou intend to draw portraits for the imagination of the listener, It can be a person, an object or a place, in a fusion of Sicilian and Arab Music, Ambient Music and Jazz with a strong emphasize on Deep Listenning.

Qualified as a "fascinating break from the norm" and "artful take on a classic idea" by the International Trombone Association, this is a concert not to be missed.

More info on www.alixtucou.com