Baryshnikov Arts Center Will Present the US Premiere of Patricia Guerrero's PROCESO ETERNO

Rising star Patricia Guerrero, regarded as one of Spain's most original dancemakers, brings her newest work, Proceso Eterno, to Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) as part of Flamenco Festival New York 2020. Performances will take place on Friday, March 13, at 7:30pm, and Saturday, March 14, at 2pm and 7:30pm, at BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater, 450 West 37th Street in Manhattan.

Award-winning dancer and choreographer Patricia Guerrero, known for her striking virtuosity and bold, innovative approach to choreography, is considered one of the most exciting dance artists of her generation, lauded for "taking flamenco into highly expressive new avenues" (The Times, London). With Proceso Eterno, which has been described as "masterful and astonishing" (Upper Circle), she continues to push the boundaries of the art form while honoring tradition. Technically exquisite, Guerrero interweaves percussive movement with live music in a powerful, multi-rhythmic work about life's constantly repeating cycles and patterns and confronting the fear of breaking social barriers. Guerrero is joined on stage by the illustrious flamenco guitarist and composer Dani de Morón and acclaimed musicians Sergio "El Colorao" (vocals) and Agustín Diassera (percussion). The BAC performances mark the U.S. debut of Guerrero's company.

Proceso Eterno is made possible with generous support provided by Acción Cultural Española AC/E and INAEM (Ministry of Culture and Sports).

Tickets for Proceso Eterno are $25 and can be purchased online at bacnyc.org or by phone at 866-811-4111. Running time is 80 minutes.

Patricia Guerrero was born in Granada, Spain in 1990. At 15 years old she joined the Centre for Flamenco Studies, directed by Mario Maya, with whom she toured as part of the cast of Diálogo del Amargo. Later she was invited to join the company and performed at Spain's most important festivals and theaters. In 2010, she joined Rubén Olmo's company as part of the cast of Tranquilo Alboroto and a year later, she became the first dancer from Ballet Flamenco of Andalucía to be directed by Olmo. She has also performed in Flamenco Hoy by filmmaker Carlos Saura, with which she toured the world. She worked again with Saura in the filming of Flamenco, Flamenco. Guerrero has collaborated with Arcángel in Olor a Tierra and Las Idas y las Vueltas (with the Accademia del Piacere), a fusion of flamenco and Baroque music that earned Guerrero the Giraldillo Award for Breakthrough Artist at the Bienal de Sevilla in 2012. In February 2016, as part of the Festival de Jerez's 20th anniversary celebration, she presented Pórtico at the 19th Bienal de Sevilla at the Teatro Lope De Vega. In 2017, as part of Andrés Marín's company, she performed in the opening run of Don Quixote at Paris' Théâtre National de Chaillot. Guerrero's acclaimed work Catedral premiered in 2016, followed by Distopía in 2018. She has received numerous awards including a Venencia Flamenca Award, two Giraldillo Awards, a 2016 Critics' Choice Award for Best Performance at Seville's Bienal de Flamenco, and, most recently, the UK's National Dance Awards/Critics' Circle Award for Best Classical Choreography.

About Flamenco Festival 2020

Flamenco Festival returns to New York March 12-April 5 to celebrate 20 years of music and dance in 20 venues with a historic offering featuring 29 companies in 53 shows. This year's event, which carries the theme "Breaking Walls, Uniting Worlds," is the largest flamenco festival ever presented outside Spain, and will showcase classic works by acclaimed performers, as well as new works by the next generation of flamenco artists.

About Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC)

BAC is the realization of a long-held vision by artistic director Mikhail Baryshnikov to build an arts center in Manhattan that would serve as a gathering place for artists from all disciplines. BAC's opening in 2005 heralded the launch of this mission, establishing a thriving creative laboratory and performance space for artists from around the world. BAC's activities encompass a robust residency program augmented by a range of professional services, including commissions of new work, as well as the presentation of performances by artists at varying stages of their careers. In tandem with its commitment to supporting artists, BAC is dedicated to building audiences for the arts by presenting contemporary, innovative work at affordable ticket prices. For more information, please visit www.bacnyc.org.

Photo Credit: Javier Fergó





