Barrington Stage Company to Present AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', Directed and Choreographed by Camille A. Brown

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in the Berkshires under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, has announced the third Boyd-Quinson Mainstage production for its upcoming 2020 season - the Tony Award-winning musical Ain't Misbehavin', directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown from August 13 through September 6.

A sassy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great Fats Waller, Ain't Misbehavin' will be a co-production with Connecticut's Westport Playhouse. Originally conceived and directed by Richard Maltby, Jr., Ain't Misbehavin' has been reimagined by noted director/choreographer Camille A. Brown (Met Opera's Porgy and Bess, the Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island and Choir Boy). Gia Kourlas, the dance critic of The New York Times, recently wrote that "Ms. Brown is one of the most expressive, genuine and deeply felt choreographers working today."

Ain't Misbehavin' is one of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time and winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical. The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Harlem Renaissance with a jumpin' jazzy new beat music. Although not quite a biography, Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original. A versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Ain't Misbehavin' joins the previously announced musical masterpiece South Pacific by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan, The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage and Anna in the Tropics, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Nilo Cruz, on the St. Germain Stage.

