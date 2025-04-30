Barbra Streisand To Release New 'Partners' Album Feat. Ariana Grande, Josh Groban & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Babs is back. Music icon Barbra Streisand has set the release of her new album “The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two", which features the performer on a variety of new duets with Josh Groban, Laufey, Paul McCartney, Hozier, and more. One song, "One Heart, One Voice," is the album's only trio, on which she is joined by Wicked star Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey. Serving as a follow-up to her 2014 album "Partners," the new recording will be available on June 27 and is available for pre-order on CD, vinyl, and digital now HERE.

Streisand says, “I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy! My new album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too. I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.”

The first single from the album is “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” with Hozier, and is available worldwide now on all digital and streaming platforms. Listen to it below.

Tracklist

THE FIRST TIME EVER I SAW YOUR FACE with Hozier MY VALENTINE with Paul McCartney TO LOSE YOU AGAIN with Sam Smith THE VERY THOUGHT OF YOU with Bob Dylan LETTER TO MY 13 YEAR OLD SELF with Laufey ONE HEART, ONE VOICE with Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande I LOVE US with Tim McGRaw SECRET O’ LIFE with James Taylor FRAGILE with Sting WHERE DO I GO FROM YOU? with Josh Groban LOVE WILL SURVIVE with Seal

About Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand’s achievements as a singer, actor, director, producer, screenwriter, author, and songwriter, have been rewarded with two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Grammys, including the Legend Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, a Tony Award, eleven Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, three Peabody Awards, and the Directors Guild of America Award for her 1994 TV special, Barbra: The Concert. With Yentl, she became the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture, and the first woman to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Likewise, she is the first female composer to receive an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born).”

Barbra has also received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors. She’s been awarded the National Medal of Arts from President Clinton, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, and France’s Légion d'Honneur.

Throughout her life, Barbra has been a passionate advocate for the causes she believes in. She created the Streisand Foundation to advance her philanthropic interests, ranging from gender equality, human rights, and voting rights, to protecting our environment and heeding the dangers of nuclear proliferation. She founded the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai to support research and raise awareness about women’s heart disease. Recently, she has endowed the Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA, to examine the critical issues of our time such as truth in the public sphere, the impact of climate change, the dynamics of intimacy and power between women and men, and the impact of art on the culture.

Photo credit: Kathryn Boyd Brolin

