Bang On A Can Presents Violist and Composer Jessica Pavone at The Noguchi Museum

Celebrating their eleventh season of collaboration, on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 6:30pm, Bang on a Can and The Noguchi Museum present the first of three concerts in the 2021 Artists at Noguchi season, a monthly series of performances in the Museum's garden and galleries.

The Bang on a Can | Artists at Noguchi series features musicians performing an inclusive blend of music from across genres and across the world. Concerts in September and October will be announced soon.

On August 13, violist and composer Jessica Pavone will present an acoustic program of original music for solo viola. The New York Times has described Pavone's music as "distinct and beguiling...its core is steely, and its execution clear." Her indeterminate pieces for solo viola stem from years of concentrated long tone practice and an interest in repetition, song form, and the interplay between musical instrument and the human body. She combines her long-tone rituals with delay, understated melodies, and sparse lyrical content while continuously experimenting with new forms within the music. The compositions are informed by her physical relationship to her instrument and the role the body plays in the sound and intention.

In 2011, Pavone was featured in NPR's "The Mix: 100 Composers Under 40" and The Wire magazine has since praised her "ability to transform a naked tonal gesture into something special."

This performance will take place in The Noguchi Museum's first floor gallery, with only 30 public tickets available. Tickets are $10 (the same price as museum admission) and allow patrons access to the galleries and garden after hours. Doors open at 6:15pm and the performance runs from 6:30pm-7:30pm. Masks are required. More information is available at 718.204.7088 or www.noguchi.org/bangonacan. The Noguchi Museum is located at 9-01 33rd Road (at Vernon Boulevard), Long Island City, NY.