Ballet Hispánico to Present THE LATINX IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE at Lincoln Center Moments

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Ballet Hispánico to Present THE LATINX IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE at Lincoln Center Moments

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latinx cultural organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, is thrilled to present The Latinx Immersive Experience, part of Lincoln Center Moments on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse. To register for this free event, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2269741®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lincolncenter.org%2Fseries%2Faccessibility-at-lincoln-center%2Fballet-hispanico-977?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Join Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnerships for an intimate and engaging celebration of the beauty and diversity of Hispanic cultures through dance. The Latinx Immersive Experience takes audiences on a guided journey through Latinx dance and culture. This interactive, fun-filled experience features excerpts of the Ballet Hispánico repertoire, exploring music, cultural connection, choreographic insights, and history to deepen the audience's understanding of dance from a global, accessible lens.

This event is part of Lincoln Center Moments, a free performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

Performances at 11:00 am are Relaxed Performances, designed for a neurodiverse audience. In addition to audiences impacted by dementia, these performances are also open to adults with developmental disabilities.

Performances at 1:00 pm are followed by an hour-long workshop specially designed for audiences impacted by dementia-facilitated by educators and music therapists that explore the work through discussion, movement, music, and art-making.

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.

Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnerships engage and enrich communities through innovative experiences in dance and culture.

Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnerships program is supported, in part, by Ford Foundation, Open Society Foundations and the Fund for the City of New York, The Hearst Foundations, Louise and Ardé Bulova Fund, Con Edison, Burke & Company, Goldie Anna Charitable Trust, The Bay and Paul Foundations, May and Samuel Rudin Family Foundation Inc., and by public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts, a state agency, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.




