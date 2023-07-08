Ballet Hispánico Names Patrick Muhlen As Chief Managing Director

Muhlen will report directly to Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico.

By: Jul. 08, 2023

Ballet Hispánico Names Patrick Muhlen As Chief Managing Director

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, has announced the appointment of Patrick Muhlen as the organization's new Chief Managing Director, effective immediately. Muhlen will report directly to Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico.

Muhlen joins Ballet Hispánico at a pivotal moment of flourishing programs and a new sense of responsibility as a thought leader in the arts. In his new executive role, Muhlen will be responsible for the administration, executive functions and structures of the organization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick Muhlen to Ballet Hispánico. A seasoned professional with extensive leadership experience in the performing arts industry, Patrick will provide invaluable expertise guiding our team," said Vilaro. "His diverse backgrounds in corporate business development and government sectors will undoubtedly enhance our organization's growth and cultural impact and we look forward to welcoming him to the executive leadership team."

"I am delighted and honored to join such an important cultural institution. I look forward to supporting Ballet Hispánico's mission and thoughtfully stewarding its administration," said Muhlen.

Patrick Muhlen has been a senior executive and consultant for major performing arts companies and venues in the U.S. and Australia. He has served as Managing Director of The Washington Ballet and Chief Development Officer of the San Diego Opera. Prior to joining the US arts and development sector, he worked in New York as a corporate business development manager and external & legal affairs executive with Mercer / Marsh & McLennan, a global financial services and consulting firm. He has an extensive background as a senior advisor and chief of staff in the Australian government and political sector, leading teams in finance, international trade, and cultural portfolios. Patrick holds a Juris Doctor with Honors from the University of Technology, Sydney, and a Bachelor of Arts with Honors from the University of Sydney.

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.



