Pen Parentis to Host Free Back to School Event

Celebrate Back to School with Pen Parentis at an event, that is free, open to the public.

Celebrated authors Jennifer J. Chow, Elizabeth Pagel-Hogan, Jennie Englund, and Peter Lerangis discuss their incredible successes writing for middle-grade audiences and how this career choice interacted with their personal lives and families, in an intimate Livestream conversation open to the public.

Interactive Q&A with audience participation, moderated by M. M. De Voe and Christina Chiu. Hosted by Pen Parentis, a literary nonprofit that helps writers maintain creative careers after they have kids.

The winner of the yearlong Pen Parentis Fellowship for New Parents will be announced during the LiveCast.

Taking place Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at 7:00pm (ET), online at PenParentis.org/calendar.