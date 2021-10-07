BWW's Guide to Where to Stream Broadway & Theatre Favorites this October

Broadway may be back, but the movies, television, music, and concerts released this month will keep any theatre fan just as entertained!

From new releases to the return of some classics, this month's list of releases includes a Rita Moreno documentary, an album of new symphonic suits from Andrew Lloyd Webber, and new additions to the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series.

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this October!

Movies & TV

Diana: The Musical (Netflix, Now Streaming)

The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening. Watch the official trailer below!

The Guilty (Netflix, Now Streaming)

Tony Award-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal stars as 911 operator Joe Baylor as he works relentlessly to save a caller in grave danger.

Hairspray (Netflix, Now Streaming)

The hit 2007 movie musical based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical returns to streaming on Netflix.

The Many Saints of Newark (HBO Max, Now Streaming)

The much-anticipated feature film prequel to David Chase's groundbreaking, award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos," featuring Leslie Odom Jr., Lesli Margherita, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, and more.

Billy Elliot (HBO Max, Now Streaming)

The hit film that inspired the 2008 Broadway musical directed by Stephen Daldry.

Cats (HBO Max, Now Streaming)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical featuring an all-star cast including Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, and more comes to HBO Max.

Doubt (HBO Max, Now Streaming)

The Academy Award-nominated film starring Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and Viola Davis based on the groundbreaking Broadway play.

Waitress (Hulu, Now Streaming)

Adrienne Shelley's film that inspired Sara Barreilles' Broadway hit, now playing at the Barrymore Theatre, comes to Hulu.

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Disney+, October 8)

The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special featuring brand-new musical numbers and a star-studded cast, including Darren Criss, Taraji P. Henson, John Stamos, Ed Asner, and more.

Madonna: Madame X Experience (Paramount+, October 8)

Madonna's sold-out concert tour comes to Paramount+ in this new musical experience featuring hits like Express Yourself, Like A Prayer, and more.

Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go For It (Netflix, October 12)

A new documentary surrounding the life of iconic EGOT winner Rita Moreno, featuring conversations with Gloria Estefan, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Terrence McNally, Karen Olivo, as well as Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who are also executive producers on the project. Watch the trailer for the documentary below!

In The Heights (HBO Max, October 28)

The film adaption of Lin Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical featuring Anthony Ramos, Daphne Rubin Vega, Olga Merediz, and more returns to HBO Max.

Music

Love For Sale (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Available Now)

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga release their second and final collaboration album, this time singing through the iconic Cole Porter songbook. The album features classics like "You're The Top", "I Get A Kick Out of You", and "It's De-Lovely". Watch the pair sing the album's title track below!

A Very Darren Crissmas (Darren Criss, October 8)

Emmy-winner Darren Criss releases his first Christmas album, featuring special guest appearances by Adam Lambert, Evan Rachel Wood, and Lainey Wilson.

The Rainbow Lullaby (Various, October 28)

Broadway Records releases a compilation album of songs by fifteen LGBTQIA+ writers including Ryan Bauer-Walsh and Marc Shaiman, sung by Broadway stars such as Matt Doyle, Jenn Collela, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, Caitlin Kinnunen, Michael Longoria, Kyle Dean Massey, Lauren Patten, Jelani Remy, Chris & Clay Rice-Thomson, Marissa Rosen and Marty Thomas.

Physical (40th Anniversary Edition) (Olivia Newton-John, October 22)

A 31-track collection celebrating the 40th anniversary of Newton-John's iconic album, featuring a fully-remastered version of the album, bonus tracks, remixes, and live recordings.

Andrew Lloyd Webber: Symphonic Suites (October 29)

Marking the return of London's West End, Andrew Lloyd Webber recruits an 81-piece orchestra to record three newly-orchestrated suites from his award-winning musicals Evita, Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard.

Concerts

Laura Benanti (54 Below, October 5-10)

Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti takes the stage at 54 Below as part of their new Diamond Series.

Justin Guarini & Seth Rudetsky (Livestream, October 10)

American Idol star and Broadway alum Justin Guarini joins Seth Rudetsky in the latest edition of BroadwayWorld's livestream concerts.

Live From Feinstein's/54 Below: Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Celebrate Fifty Years of Friendship (Livestream, October 11)

Cabaret duo Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker live stream their new cabaret show, straight from 54 Below!

Live From Feinstein's/54 Below: Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector: Kings & Queens (Livestream, October 14)

The husband and wife-duo perform sing songs a wide array of artists, such as Aretha Franklin, Britney Spears, Elvis Presley, and Prime. to Britney, Elvis to Prince.

Jessie Mueller & Seth Rudetsky (October 17)

Tony Award-winning star of Beautiful: The Carole KING musical and Waitress Jessie Mueller joins the Seth Rudetsky concert series. Watch a clip from Mueller's previous concert livestream with Rudetsky below.

Lorna Luft (54 Below, October 21-23)

Renowned cabaret artist and daughter of Judy Garland Lorna Luft sings her favorites from the Great American Songbook.

Erika Henningsen (54 Below, October 24)

Mean Girls alum and upcoming Flying Over the Sunset star Erika Henningsen takes the stage at 54 Below.

Carmen Cusack: Baring All (54 Below, October 22, 24, & 25)

Tony Award-nominee Carmen Cusack performs her original music at 54 Below.

Shoshana Bean & Seth Rudetsky (October 31)

Former Wicked and Waitress star Shoshana Bean joins Seth Rudetsky for the final concert live-stream of the month.