BWW TV: Watch a Sneak Peek of Carolee Carmello in Encores! HEY, LOOK ME OVER!

Kicking off the Encores! season is Hey, Look Me Over! (Feb 7 - 11), an original production from the Tony- honored series responsible for bringing classic American musicals back to life since 1994. To celebrate Encores! at 25, Viertel and Encores! Music Director Rob Berman created Hey, Look Me Over!---a collection of opening numbers, grand finales, and other excerpts from beloved shows that have not yet found a berth on the City Center stage. They include: All American, George M!, Greenwillow, Jamaica, Mack & Mabel, Milk and Honey, Sail Away, and Wildcat.

As previously announced, Bob Martin, nominated for a Tony Award for The Drowsy Chaperone, will return to his role as man-in-chair, who turns out to be a longtime Encores! subscriber, ready to lead audiences through this guided tour of musical sequences, celebrating the work of Lee Adams, Don Appell, Harold Arlen, Mel Brooks, George M. Cohan, Cy Coleman, Noel Coward, E.Y. Harburg, Jerry Herman, Carolyn Leigh, Frank Loesser, N. Richard Nash, Francine Pascal, John Pascal, Fred Saidy, Lesser Samuels, Michael Stewart, and Charles Strouse.

In addition to Martin, the production will star Encores! alums Clyde Alves (George M. Cohan/George M!; Adi/Milk and Honey), Clifton Duncan (Gideon/Greenwillow), Marc Kudisch (Amos/Greenwillow; Phil/Milk and Honey), Judy Kuhn (Elizabeth/All American; Ruth/Milk and Honey), Tam Mutu (Johnny/Sail Away; David/Milk and Honey), Bebe Neuwirth (Mimi/Sail Away), Nancy Opel (Gramma/Greenwillow), Alexandra Socha(Mabel/Mack & Mabel), and Vanessa Williams; and new additions to the Encores! family Reed Birney (Fodorski/All American), Carolee Carmello (Wildy/Wildcat), and Broadway newcomer Britney Coleman (Janie/Wildcat; Barbara/Milk and Honey). Casting for the role of Mack will be announced at a later date.

Hey, Look Me Over! opens February 7, 2018 (through February 11) and will be directed by Marc Bruni with musical direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Denis Jones. Encores! at 25 continues with Grand Hotel, The Musical (Mar 21-25) and Me and My Girl (May 9-13).

Below, check out a sneak peek of Carmello and Coleman in rehearsal!

