BWW TV: Watch Taylor Iman Jones, Dave Thomas Brown & More Sing from Adam Gwon's SCOTLAND, PA

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Roundabout Theatre Companywill soon present the world premiere of the new musical Scotland, PA, featuring a book by Michael Mitnick, music & lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Scotland, PA begins preview performances on Saturday, September 14 at 7:30PM and opens officially on Wednesday, October 23. This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

The cast includes Jeb Brown as "Duncan," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Banko," Taylor Iman Jones as "Pat," Lacretta as "Mrs. Lenox," Megan Lawrence as "McDuff," Ryan McCartan as "Mac," Will Meyers as "Malcolm," Wonu Ogunfowora as "Stacey," David Rossmer as "Doug," Alysha Umphress as "Jessie" and Kaleb Wells as "Hector."

In Scotland, PA, revenge is a dish best served with fries. This deliciously dark new musical comedy, based on the cult film (and the bard's Macbeth), springs to life in a sleepy Pennsylvania town (population 1,203-and dropping), where a burger-joint manager (Ryan McCartan) and his wife (Taylor Iman Jones) cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the oh-so-tempting American dream.

Just last week, Gwon previewed some of the new songs at Green Room 42, featuring cast member Taylor Iman Jones, plus Dave Thomas Brown, Arielle Jacobs, Jessica Vosk, Bonnie Milligan, Ben Fankhauser, Deborah S. Craig, Raymond J. Lee, Sarah Lynn Marion, Destinee Rea, and Sevan Greene. Watch below as they sing "Why I Love Football," "What We've Got," and Clairvoyant."





