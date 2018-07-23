STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Click Here for More Articles on STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Armie Hammer, Josh Charles & More in STRAIGHT WHITE MEN!

Jul. 23, 2018  

Straight White Men began previews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and officially opens on Broadway tonight, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, stars Kate Bornstein, Josh Charles, Ty Defoe, Armie Hammer, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider.

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

Check out highlights of the cast in action below!

BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Armie Hammer, Josh Charles & More in STRAIGHT WHITE MEN!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Armie Hammer, Josh Charles & More in STRAIGHT WHITE MEN!
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Susan Egan In BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
  • BWW TV: Jim Caruso Gives Backstage Peek of the New Birdland Theater
  • BWW TV: Bette Midler Makes Her Return to HELLO, DOLLY!
  • BWW TV: Ruby Lewis Croons in MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL at the Composer's Showcase
  • BWW TV: From Melbourne to NYC- Watch KING KONG Load in for Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       