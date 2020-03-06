GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
BWW TV: Watch Broadway Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

Mar. 6, 2020  

The Belasco Theatre was the place to be last night as Broadway's best gathered to celebrate opening night of Girl from the North Country. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and we're taking you to the star-studded red carpet with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ethan Slater, Brian d'Arcy James, Michal Park and so many more!

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

The production stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

