BWW TV: Travel to the Outback with a First Look at LADYSHIP at NYMF

Earlier this week, the cast and creative team of the new musical LADYSHIP gave a special sneak peek of the upcoming show. Go inside the big day with us below!

LADYSHIP features a book, music, and lyrics by Laura and Linda Good. Is it a crime to survive? Convicted of petty crimes and sentenced to journey to a land they had never known, teenage Irish sisters Alice and Mary are forced to make the treacherous crossing from London to Australia in 1789. With a contemporary alt/pop score by Linda and Laura Good of the band the Twigs,LadyShip reminds us that whether in the 18th century or now, this story is all too familiar - when given no say in their lives or the world around them women will always find their own voice. Based on true events, this is the harrowing story of the 25,000 women who would become the "mothers of Australia," whether they wanted to be or not.





