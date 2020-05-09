KID CRITICS
Click Here for More Articles on KID CRITICS

BWW TV: The Kid Critics Make Picks for What to Watch from Home- Part 3!

Article Pixel May. 9, 2020  

Is cabin fever setting in? Has self-quarantine got you down? Are you in need of a stay-at-home distraction? The Kid Critics are here to help!

Broadway may be dark for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the magic of theatre. In this very special edition of Kid Critics, Tai (13), Isabella (15), and Charles (12) share their selections for family-friendly entertainment that you can watch from your couch. Watch to find out what makes their list and tune in next week for more of their picks. Don't forget to check out Part 1 and Part 2!

Need more help? Check out our list of 157 musicals you can watch from home!

BWW TV: The Kid Critics Make Picks for What to Watch from Home- Part 3!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • CABARET CORNER Presents Faith Prince
  • BWW Flashback: Randy Rainbow (Re)Reads Patti LuPone's Autobiography- Patti Loses the Tony
  • DCDA Rewind: Ben Goes Back to School with Choreography from MEAN GIRLS!
  • BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Sad Dog
  • BWW Exclusive: Daily #MobilityMinute with Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons- The Half-Kneeling Janet Jackson
  • BWW Exclusive: Start Your Week Right with a Workout from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!