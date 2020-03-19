Broadway From Home: 157 Musicals & Shows You Can Watch Online!

Got cabin fever? We have the remedy!

Looking for a way to pass the time while at home? BroadwayWorld has made a list of musicals and shows that you can watch from the comfort of your couch! Whether it's Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, BroadwayHD, or Prime Video, we have got you covered with all the must-watch titles!

Start working your way through the list and let us know how many you've watched!

NETFLIX

Barbra: The Music ... The Mem'ries ... The Magic!

Barbra Streisand's film concert event finds the legend joined by a roster of special guests, as she takes audiences on a journey of her life's work, like a stroll down mem'ry lane with a good friend.

Burlesque

A small-town girl ventures to Los Angeles and finds her place in a neo-burlesque club run by a former dancer.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

A down-on-his-luck inventor turns a broken-down Grand Prix car into a fancy vehicle for his children, and then they go off on a magical fantasy adventure to save their grandfather in a far-off land.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

A young woman abandons a choice job at a law firm and her life in New York in an attempt to find happiness in the unlikely locale of West Covina, California.

Emo the Musical

Ethan, a sullen high-school student whose life is defined by what he hates, finds love with a blindly optimistic Christian girl Trinity, much to the annoyance of his angst-filled band mates and her evangelistic brethren.

Glee

A group of ambitious misfits try to escape the harsh realities of high school by joining a glee club.

Hairspray

Pleasantly plump teenager Tracy Turnblad teaches 1962 Baltimore a thing or two about integration after landing a spot on a local TV dance show.

Jersey Boys

The story of four young men from the wrong side of the tracks in New Jersey who came together to form the iconic 1960s rock group The Four Seasons.

Mary Poppins Returns

A few decades after her original visit, Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt), the magical nanny, returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's (Ben Whishaw's) children through a difficult time in their lives.

Oh Hello on Broadway

Two delusional geriatrics reveal curious pasts, share a love of tuna and welcome a surprise guest in this filming of the popular comedy show.

Opening Night

A failed Broadway singer who now works as a production manager must save opening night on his new production by wrangling his eccentric cast and crew.

Princess and the Frog

A waitress, desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner, is set on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human being, but she has to face the same problem after she kisses him.

Purple Rain

A young musician, tormented by an abusive situation at home, must contend with a rival singer, a burgeoning romance, and his own dissatisfied band, as his star begins to rise.

Shrek the Musical

Make room for ogre-sized family fun as the greatest fairy tale never told comes to life in a whole new way in this breathtaking Broadway musical adaptation of the hit movie Shrek!

Springsteen on Broadway

The intimate, final performance of Bruce Springsteen's 236-show run at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway.

Sweeney Todd

The infamous story of Benjamin Barker, aka Sweeney Todd, who sets up a barber shop in London which is the basis for a sinister partnership with his fellow tenant, Mrs. Lovett.

HULU

Anna and the Apocalypse

A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven - at Christmas - forcing Anna and her friends to fight, slash and sing their way to survival, facing the undead in a desperate race to reach their loved ones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and with civilization falling apart around them, the only people they can truly rely on are each other.

Fosse/Verdon

An inside look at the romantic and creative partnership between influential choreographer/director, Bob Fosse, and Gwen Verdon, one of the greatest Broadway dancers of all time.

Rags

Two worlds collide when a hard working teen living with his step father named Charlie Prince bumps into superstar Kadee Worth on the street.

The Phantom of the Opera

A young soprano becomes the obsession of a disfigured and murderous musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opéra House.

The Prince of Egypt

Egyptian Prince Moses learns of his identity as a Hebrew and his destiny to become the chosen deliverer of his people.

The Road to El Dorado

Two swindlers get their hands on a map to the fabled city of gold, El Dorado.

DISNEY PLUS

Aladdin (1992)

A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Aladdin (2019)

A kind-hearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

A prince cursed to spend his days as a hideous monster sets out to regain his humanity by earning a young woman's love.

Brave

Determined to make her own path in life, Princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald) defies a custom that brings chaos to her kingdom. Granted one wish, Merida must rely on her bravery and her archery skills to undo a beastly curse.

Camp Rock

At a music camp for gifted teens, a popular teen idol overhears a girl singing and sets out to find who the talented voice belongs to. What he doesn't know is that the girl is actually a camp kitchen worker with a fear of being heard.

Camp Rock 2

Mitchie is back with her friends at Camp Rock, ready to perform music, dance and have a good time. Her "boyfriend" is there as well. A new camp has opened across the lake, creating an atmosphere of competition or feud.

Cinderella

When Cinderella's cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from the lovable mice Gus and Jaq, and from her Fairy Godmother.

Descendants

The teenage son of the king and queen of Auradon offers the trouble-making children of villains a chance to attend prep school in the kingdom.

Descendants 2

Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay try to adjust to life in Auradon, but Mal becomes overwhelmed with pressure and returns to her roots.

Descendants 3

Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay try to adjust to life in Auradon, but Mal becomes overwhelmed with pressure and returns to her roots.

Encore

Kristen Bell reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again years later. Each former student reprises their role from their original production under the tutelage of Broadway directors, choreographers and voice coaches.

Frozen

When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice to curse her home in infinite winter, her sister Anna teams up with a mountain man, his playful reindeer, and a snowman to change the weather condition.

Frozen 2

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom.

Hannah Montana

Adventures of a teenage pop star who keeps her identity secret from even her closest friends by using a disguise on-stage.

High School Musical

A popular high school athlete and an academically gifted girl get roles in the school musical and develop a friendship that threatens East High's social order.

High School Musical 2

School's out for summer and the East High Wildcats are ready to make it the time of their lives after landing jobs in a wealthy country club owned by Sharpay and Ryan's family.

High School Musical 3

As seniors in high school, Troy and Gabriella struggle with the idea of being separated from one another as college approaches. Along with the rest of the Wildcats, they stage a spring musical to address their experiences, hopes and fears about their future.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The students from the school where the High School Musical films were shot stage a musical production based on the franchise.

Into the Woods

A witch tasks a childless baker and his wife with procuring magical items from classic fairy tales to reverse the curse put on their family tree.

Lemonade Mouth

Five high school kids, Olivia, Wendall, Stella, Charlie, and Mo, meet in detention and start a band based on the lemonade vending machine outside the detention room.

Let it Shine

A teenage rapper must use his musical talent to battle his nemesis and win the girl of his dreams.

Moana

In Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the Demigod Maui reaches Moana's island, she answers the Ocean's call to seek out the Demigod to set things right.

Mulan

To save her father from death in the army, a young maiden secretly goes in his place and becomes one of China's greatest heroines in the process.

Newsies

A musical based on the New York City newsboy strike of 1899. When young newspaper sellers are exploited beyond reason by their bosses they set out to enact change and are met by the ruthlessness of big business.

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Filmed live on stage at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, CA, this is a not-to-be-missed high energy show starring Original Broadway cast members.

Pocahontas

An English soldier and the daughter of an Algonquin chief share a romance when English colonists invade seventeenth century Virginia.

Princess and the Frog

A waitress, desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner, is set on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human being, but she has to face the same problem after she kisses him.

Sleeping Beauty

After being snubbed by the royal family, a malevolent fairy places a curse on a princess which only a prince can break, along with the help of three good fairies.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Exiled into the dangerous forest by her wicked stepmother, a princess is rescued by seven dwarf miners who make her part of their household.

Tangled

The magically long-haired Rapunzel has spent her entire life in a tower, but now that a runaway thief has stumbled upon her, she is about to discover the world for the first time, and who she really is.

Tangled the Series

Set between Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Tangled" and its short film "Tangled Ever After," this animated adventure/comedy series unfolds as Rapunzel acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom and the people of Corona.

Teen Beach Movie

Two surfing lovers, whose doomed relationship is nearing to a close, find themselves swept into a a dimension traversing wave that sends them into a beach movie musical in the 60's.

Teen Beach 2

Modern day teens Mack and Brady get a real world visit from Lela, Tanner, Butchy, and other surfer and biker pals from the beach party film within a film, Wet Side Story.

The Lion King (1994)

A Lion cub crown prince is tricked by a treacherous uncle into thinking he caused his father's death and flees into exile in despair, only to learn in adulthood his identity and his responsibilities.

The Lion King (2019)

After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

The Little Mermaid

A mermaid princess makes a Faustian bargain in an attempt to become human and win a prince's love.

The Sound of Music

A woman leaves an Austrian convent to become a governess to the children of a Naval officer widower.

Zombies

Students from Zombietown are transferred to a high school in a suburban town preoccupied with uniformity, traditions and pep rallies.

PRIME VIDEO

(**Disclaimer: some the titles listed below must be rented or purchased**)

A Star is Born (1976)

A has-been rock star falls in love with a young, up-and-coming songstress.

Annie (1982)

A young orphan girl's adventures in finding a family that will take her.

Annie (1999)

A little orphan girl catches the attention of a kind man named Mr. Warbucks, who wants to adopt her, but the cruel, strict orphanage owner has a scheme to keep Annie - and her reward money.

Annie (2014)

A foster kid, who lives with her mean foster mom, sees her life change when business tycoon and New York City mayoral candidate Will Stacks makes a thinly-veiled campaign move and takes her in.

Bye Bye Birdie

A rock singer travels to a small Ohio town to make his "farewell" television performance and kiss his biggest fan before he is drafted.

Chicago

Two death-row murderesses develop a fierce rivalry while competing for publicity, celebrity, and a sleazy lawyer's attention.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

A down-on-his-luck inventor turns a broken-down Grand Prix car into a fancy vehicle for his children, and then they go off on a magical fantasy adventure to save their grandfather in a far-off land.

Enchanted

A young maiden in a land called Andalasia, who is prepared to be wed, is sent away to New York City by an evil Queen, where she falls in love with a lawyer.

Evita (1996)

The hit musical based on the life of Evita Duarte, a B-picture Argentinian actress who eventually became the wife of Argentinian president Juan Perón, and the most beloved and hated woman in Argentina.

Fiddler on the Roof

In prerevolutionary Russia, a Jewish peasant contends with marrying off three of his daughters while growing anti-Semitic sentiment threatens his village.

Grease

Good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they're now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?

Grease 2

A British student at a 1960s American high school must prove himself to the leader of a girls' gang whose members can only date greasers.

Grease Live!

After enjoying a summer romance, high school students Danny and Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High. There Sandy must contend with cynical Rizzo and the Pink Ladies in attempt to win Danny's heart again.

Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway

The remarkable story of how a group of inspired mavericks made an unlikely marriage of hip-hop and history the biggest musical show in America...and are getting ready to conquer the world.

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Film version of the musical stage play, presenting the last few weeks of Christ's life told in an anachronistic manner.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

A humourously musical retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph (Donny Osmond).

The King And I

A widow accepts a job as a live-in governess to the King of Siam's children.

La La Land

While navigating their careers in Los Angeles, a pianist and an actress fall in love while attempting to reconcile their aspirations for the future.

Les Miserables (1978)

Jean Valjean (Richard Jordan), convicted of stealing bread, is hounded for several decades by the relentless and cruel Policeman Javert (Anthony Perkins).

Les Miserables (2012)

In 19th-century France, Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole, agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter. The decision changes their lives forever.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed.

Live from Lincoln Center: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel

Fifteen years after his death, a carousel barker is granted permission to return to Earth for one day to make amends to his widow and their daughter.

Mamma Mia! The Movie

The story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Five years after the events of Mamma Mia! (2008), Sophie prepares for the grand reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna as she learns more about her mother's past.

Moulin Rouge

A poet falls for a beautiful courtesan whom a jealous duke covets.

Oklahoma! (1955)

In Oklahoma, several farmers, cowboys and a traveling salesman compete for the romantic favors of various local ladies.

Oklahoma! (1999)

Cowboy Curly McClain tries to win the heart of a girl in a singing and dancing extravaganza.

Once

A modern-day musical about a busker and an immigrant and their eventful week in Dublin, as they write, rehearse and record songs that tell their love story.

Phantom of the Opera (2004)

A young soprano becomes the obsession of a disfigured and murderous musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opéra House.

Rent

This is the film version of the Pulitzer and Tony Award winning musical about Bohemians in the East Village of New York City struggling with life, love and AIDS, and the impacts they have on America.

Rhapsody In Blue (1945)

George Gershwin is a driven composer whose need to succeed destroys his relationship with singer Julie Adams and socialite Christine Gilbert.

Rock of Ages

A small town girl and a city boy meet on the Sunset Strip while pursuing their Hollywood dreams.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

In 1850 Oregon, when a backwoodsman brings a wife home to his farm, his six brothers decide that they want to get married too.

Singing in the Rain

A silent film production company and cast make a difficult transition to sound.

Some Like It Hot

When two male musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1982)

Sweeney Todd (George Hearn) returns to London to uncover the past, along the way meeting Mrs. Nellie Lovett (Dame Angela Lansbury), and begins to start his life of crime.

That Thing You Do!

A local Pennsylvania band scores a one hit wonder in 1964 and rides the star-making machinery as long as they can, with lots of help from its manager.

The Greatest Showman

Celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

The Music Man

Harold Hill poses as a boys' band leader to con naive Iowa townsfolk.

The Producers (2005)

After putting together another Broadway flop, down-on-his-luck Producer Max Bialystock teams up with timid accountant Leo Bloom in a get-rich-quick scheme to put on the world's worst show.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

A newly-engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must seek shelter at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter.

Western Stars

Live concert performance of Bruce Springsteen singing songs from his album 'Western Stars'.

Yentl

A Jewish girl disguises herself as a boy to enter religious training.

BroadwayHD

(**Membership Needed**)

42nd Street

Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes gets her big break on Broadway.

A Night With Janis Joplin

A Night With Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating the inspirations of one of Rock 'n' Roll's greatest legends.

Alice at the Palace

Young Alice falls down a rabbit hole and meets a variety of fantastic creatures.

An American in Paris

Jerry Mulligan is an American striving to make it as a painter in Paris. Following an encounter with a dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

Bye Bye Birdie

Rock-and-roll icon Conrad Birdie is about to go into the Army, and plans are being made to arrange his final going-away concert.

Carousel

Fifteen years after his death, a carousel barker is granted permission to return to Earth for one day to make amends to his widow and their daughter.

Cats

"Jellicle" cats join for a Jellicle ball where they rejoice with their leader, Old Deuteronomy. One cat will be chosen to go to the "Heavyside Layer" and be reborn. The cats introduce themselves.

Daddy Long Legs

On a trip to France, millionaire Jervis Pendleton sees an 18 year old girl in an orphanage. Enchanted with her, but mindful of the difference in their ages, he sponsors her to college in New England. She writes him letters, which he doesn't read. After 3 years, he goes to visit her at a dance, not telling her that he is her benefactor. They fall in love, but the usual movie-type difficulties get in the way before they can get together at the end.

Disney's Broadway Hits

For over two decades, Disney on Broadway has astonished millions worldwide with theatrical magic that amazes and entertains. Following sell-out performances in 2016, Disney's Broadway Hits returns to the world-famous Royal Albert Hall.

Elaine Stritch At Liberty

Elaine Stritch's one-woman show which won her a 2002 Tony. Filmed at the Old Vic Theatre in London, she traces her roots from The New School to Broadway star.

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME is a wildly inventive musical adventure that tells the story of a sleep-deprived single mom who struggles to balance her family and career as a video game music composer.

Falsettos

The musical consists of March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, the last two installments in one trio of one-act Off-Broadway musicals (the first was In Trousers). The story involves Marvin, his ex-wife Trina, his psychiatrist Mendel, his son Jason, his lover Whizzer Brown, and his neighbors Cordelia and Dr. Charlotte.

From Here to Eternity

In Hawaii in 1941, a private is cruelly punished for not boxing on his unit's team, while his captain's wife and second-in-command are falling in love.

Gypsy

Based on the Broadway hit about the life and times of burlesque dancer Gypsy Rose Lee and her aggressive stage mother, Mama Rose.

Hans Brinker

Based on the beloved children's story, Hans Brinker is a fun-filled musical sprinkled with fantasy and excitement.

Jacqueline Wilson's Hetty Feather

From best-selling author Jacqueline Wilson, the tale of plucky Hetty Feather is brought thrillingly to life on stage by award winning script writer Emma Reeves (CBBC's The Story of Tracy Beaker) and the Olivier Award nominated director Sally Cookson.

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn

Roundabout Theatre Company's live stage production or Irving Berlin's musical about a singer who leaves show business and converts an old Connecticut farmhouse into a performance venue.

Jacques Brel is Alive And Well and Living in Paris

Three attendees at a puppet theater don various roles in order to sing a variety of songs by Jacques Brel, all while hippies and other eccentrics cavort about them.

Jekyll & Hyde the Musical

Musical version of the Robert Louis Stevenson story about a doctor who conducts an experiment on himself that results in his bringing out the dark, murderous side of his inner self, "Mr. Hyde".

Jerry Springer the Opera

A TV presentation of the successful London stage show. A fully operatic production very loosely based on the 'Jerry Springer' TV show.

Joesph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

A humourously musical retelling of the Biblical story of Joseph (Donny Osmond).

Kinky Boots

A filmed version of the popular stage musical, in which a feisty drag queen attempts to rescue a shoe factory by designing fabulous and fetishistic footwear.

Kiss Me, Kate

An ex-husband and wife team star in a musical version of 'The Taming of the Shrew'; off-stage, the production is troublesome with ex-lovers' quarrels and a gangster looking for some money owed to them.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill

It's 1959 in a seedy bar in Philadelphia, and Billie Holiday is giving one of her last performances interlaced with salty, often humorous, reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music 4 months before her death.

Les Miserables

In 19th-century France, Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole, agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter. The decision changes their lives forever.

Lost in the Stars

Brock Peters (To Kill a Mockingbird) is Stephen Kumalo, a black South African minister searching the unfamiliar back alleys and shantytowns of Johannesburg for his son, Absalom.

Love Never Dies

10 years has passed since a fire broke out in Paris - leaving only a mask behind... As the love story continues in Coney Island, NY, The Phantom's undying love has grown for the soprano singer, Christine Daae.

Memphis

Memphis is set in the places where rock and roll was born in the 1950s: the seedy nightclubs, radio stations and recording studios of the musically-rich Tennessee city.

Meshuggah-Nuns

The 'Nunsense' Sisters go an all-expenses-paid cruise.

Miss Saigon

A filmed production of the musical 'Miss Saigon' for its 25th anniversary, performed live at London's Prince Edward Theatre, in London's West End. Including the 2hr 20minute production and a bonus 35-minute "25th Anniversary Gala" which included stars of the original cast, Jonathan Pryce, Lea Salonga and Simon Bowman.

Nuncrackers

The cast of Broadway's "Nunsense" returns, this time in the makeshift TV studio in the basement of the convent.

Nunsensations

When a parishioner volunteers to donate $10,000 to the sisters' school if they will perform in a club in Las Vegas. Mother Superior is hesitant to accept. However, after being convinced by the other sisters, the Reverend Mother agrees.

Nunsense

An unfortunate convent cooking accident causes most of the order of the Little Sisters of Hoboken to die of botulism.

Nunsense 2: The Sequel

In this sequel to the Off-Broadway musical hit, the Little Sisters of Hoboken put together another musical revue, to thank all the people who saw the first show and helped them solve their little "monetary" problem.

Nunsense 3: The Jamboree

After regaining her memory Sr. Amnesia realizes she is Sister Mary Paul, a former country singer. Reverend Mother, feeling that one should not waste God-given talent, gets Sister Mary Paul a recording contract and now she is on a national tour. Will Sister Amnesia leave the convent for the Grand Ole Op'ry? You'll have to wait till the finale, Do Unto Others to get the answer.

Nunset Boulevard

The Little Sisters of Hoboken are off to Tinseltown. They are thrilled at the prospect of performing at the Hollywood Bowl until they discover they are booked into the Hollywood Bowl-A-Rama. But when they hear that a big-time producer is auditioning people for a new movie musical about the life of Dolores Hart, the movie star who became a nun, their spirits soar! Could this be their big break?

Oklahoma!

Oklahoma! is the quintessential American musical. A Rodgers and Hammerstein show set against the backdrop of the founding of a new state.

Old Hats

Bill Irwin and David Shiner's funny, heartwarming, comic adventure Old Hats wowed audiences in New York's Pershing Square Signature Center.

Peter Pan

The Tony-Nominated Broadway revival of Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby tells the classic tale of the young boy who refuses to grow up.

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before.

Putting It Together

Starring Carol Burnett, George Hearn and others, Putting it Together is a tribute to composer/songwriter Stephen Sondheim, featuring songs from his Broadway productions.

Richard Rodgers Centennial Gala: Some Enchanted Evening

This star-studded gala celebrates the centenary of the birth of legendary Broadway composer Richard Rodgers. The performance at London's Theatre Royal, Drury Lane includes songs, dance, staged numbers and anecdotes featuring leading stars from both Broadway and London's West End.

Ruthless! The Musical

The camp cult classic from Joel Paley with music by Marvin Laird is filmed from London's West End following critical acclaim off-Broadway. Ruthless! The Musical famously spoofs Broadway musicals from Gypsy to Mame as well as iconic films including The Bad Seed and All About Eve.

She Loves Me

She Loves Me follows Amalia and Georg, two parfumerie clerks who aren't quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can't seem to find common ground. But little do they know the anonymous pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other! Will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed?

Street Scene

The very first opera composed by the esteemed Kurt Weill, Street Scene is a synthesis of European opera and American musical theater set against the backdrop of an ever-changing New York City.

Sweeney Tood

The barber Benjamin Barker (George Hearn) is unjustly sentenced to serve a prison term in Australia because the judge in his case lusts after his wife. Upon returning to London, the barber assumes the name Sweeney Todd and cuts the throats of customers who come to his shop.

The King and I

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children

The Lion

In THE LION, writer/performer Benjamin Scheuer tells a story about love, loss, loyalty and the redemptive power of music. This one-man musical is also a coming of age story, where a son seeks his father's love and goes on a deeply personal journey to become his own man.

The Sound of Music Live

An apprentice nun tasked with caring for the children of a retired naval officer finds herself falling in love with him as the Nazi invasion of Austria looms on the horizon.

The Toxic Avenger the Musical

A dystopian future of global warming and ecological disaster. While trying to get to the bottom of who's dumping the toxic waste in New Jersey, his discovery leads him to being dumped in the toxic waste to die only to come out as a super strong mutant.

The Wind in the Willows

When three tight friends Mole, Ratty, and Badger, find out that the infamous Mr. Toad of Toad Hall has been up to no good, they must find him and change his ways for good.

Tintypes

With its time frame set between the turn of the 20th century and the onset of World War I, this chamber piece with a cast of five provides a musical history lesson focusing on an exciting and tumultuous period in American history.

Vox Lumiere's Hunchback of Notre Dame

Vox Lumiere brings its breathtaking combination of music, dance, theatre and silent film to this thrilling and beautiful retelling of the timeless movie masterpiece The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Vox Lumiere's all-star cast of singers, dancers and musicians bring this classic love story to life. Combining rock opera with silent film.





