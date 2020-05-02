BWW TV: The Kid Critics Make Picks for What to Watch from Home- Part 2!

Is cabin fever setting in? Has self-quarantine got you down? Are you in need of a stay-at-home distraction? The Kid Critics are here to help!

Broadway may be dark for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy the magic of theatre. In this very special edition of Kid Critics, Tai (13), Isabella (15), and Charles (12) share their selections for family-friendly entertainment that you can watch from your couch. Watch to find out what makes their list and tune in next week for more of their picks. Don't forget to check out Part 1!

Need more help? Check out our list of 157 musicals you can watch from home!





