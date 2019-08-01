BWW TV: THE CHER SHOW, THE PROM & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park- Watch Now!

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing today, August 1, to Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

Not in NYC to enjoy the performances? Stuck in the office for your lunch break? Fear not! BroadwayWorld is streaming the whole presentation this afternoon. Click here to watch all of the performances!

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances featured the casts of: Broadway Bounty Hunter (Annie Golden, Omar Garibay, Badia Farha, Jasmine Forsberg, Emily Borromeo, Christina Sajous, Jared Joseph); Rock of Ages (CJ Eldred, Kirsten Scott, PJ Griffith, Tiffany Engen, Matt Ban, Justin Colombo, Dane Biren, Kevin Raponey, Mikey Mahany, Autumn Guzzardi, Katie Webber, Ashley Matthews, Leah Read); The Cher Show (Dee Roscioli, Aléna Watters, Michael Tacconi); The Prom (Isabelle McCalla, Gabi Campo, Courtney Balan, Jerusha Cavazos, Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Becca Lee, Nick Eibler, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Teddy Toye, Brittany Conigatti).





