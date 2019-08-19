BWW TV: Shoshana Bean Performs Cut WAITRESS Song 'Door Number Three'

Check out a new video of Shoshana Bean performing "Door Number Three," one of the songs included on "What's Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress."

Ms. Bean, who recently ended her engagement as Jenna in the Broadway hit, is accompanied by the Waitress band. "What's Not Inside" features outtakes and demos recorded by Sara Bareilles for the hit Broadway musical.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "a??The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress currently stars Alison Luff, Charity Angel Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Mark Evans, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Noah Galvin, Melody A. Betts, Tyrone Davis Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Matt Kumangai, Tess Murphy, Everleigh Rotunno, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre and on a North American tour.

Tickets are available through January 5, 2020 by visiting the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th), calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929 or online at Ticketmaster.com.





