BWW TV: She's the Queen of New York! Watch Christiani Pitts in New Music Video for KING KONG

Producers of Broadway's King Kong, Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) and Roy Furman, have just released "Queen of New York," a new music video featuring Christiani Pitts, who stars as Ann Darrow in the new musical.

King Kong begins performances Friday, October 5 prior to a Thursday, November 8 opening night at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway).

In addition to Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale), the cast of King Kong is led by Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

King Kong comes alive through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

