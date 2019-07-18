BWW TV: Raul Esparza, Jin Ha & More Give Sneak Peek of Encores! ROAD SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on ENCORES!

Wrapping up the Encores! Off-Center season is Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Road Show, running July 24-27.

Directed and choreographed by Will Davis, with music direction by James Moore, Road Show tells the somewhat true story of the Mizner brothers who inherit a small fortune at the turn of the 20th Century and set out to grab their piece of the American Dream in a country where anything seems possible. The production will star Chuck Cooper (Papa Mizner), Raúl Esparza (Wilson Mizner), Jin Ha (Hollis Bessemer), Mary Beth Peil (Mama Mizner), and Brandon Uranowitz (Addison Mizner).

The ensemble includes Brandon Contreras, Rheaume Crenshaw, Daniel Edwards, Marina Kondo, Jay Lusteck, Liz McCartney, Matt Moisey, Shereen Pimentel, Sharone Sayegh, and Vishal Vaidya.

Below, watch as Jin Ha performs "Talent" and meet with the rest of the cast in rehearsals!





Related Articles