BWW TV: Get to Know the Cast of MEAN GIRLS on Tour! (They're Like So Fetch)

Okay we know fetch is never going to happen but the Mean Girls tour is! We stopped by rehearsals to chat with the cast as they head into the high school jungle.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The tour cast will feature Danielle Wade as Cady Heron, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Gaelen Gilliland as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin Gnapoor and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall. They join previously announced cast members Mariah Rose Faithas Regina George, Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners, Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith and Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian.

The cast also includes English Bernhardt, DeShawn Bowens, Will Branner, Morgan Bryant, Sarah Crane, Ixchel Cuellar, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Fernell Hogan, Asia Marie Kreitz, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, David Wright Jr. and Blake Zelesnikar.





