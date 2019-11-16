BWW TV: Get a Fairytale Sneak Peek of Paper Mill Playhouse's RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

Paper Mill Playhouse presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella begins performances Wednesday, November 20, 2019, and will continue through Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Directed by Mark S. Hoebee (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast) with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Annie), and music direction by Michael Borth (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), the principal cast will feature Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) as Ella, Donna English (Paper Mill's Lend Me a Tenor) as Marie, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gabrielle, Dee Hoty (Paper Mill's Follies) as Madame, Andrew Kober (Beautiful) as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin (Once) as Charlotte, Christopher Sieber (The Prom, Paper Mill's Annie) as Sebastian, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Topher, and Michael Wayne Wordly (Miss Saigon) as Lord Pinkleton.

Rounding out the cast are John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams and Minami Yusui.

Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org.





