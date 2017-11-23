BWW TV: Get Into the Holiday Spirit in Rehearsal with the Cast of KRIS KRINGLE!

Kris Kringle The Musical, featuring Tony Award nominees Cathy Rigby and Pamela Myers (Company, Into the Woods), and Broadway's Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting, Newsies) and Kim Crosby (Into the Woods, Guys & Dolls) plays two performances, tomorrow, November 24 at 3PM and 8PM, at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street, NYC).

KRIS KRINGLE The Musical, a heartwarming new musical revealing the untold story of the North Pole, weaves a new and entirely original tale that will delight audiences of all ages. Based on one of the most familiar names of holiday folklore, this is the tale of a young, starry-eyed toymaker, Kris Kringle, who crosses paths with an evil New York City toy company CEO and finds himself wrapped up in a magical curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle teams up with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the beautiful Evelyn Noel, a band of hilarious Apprentices and Elves, and magical Toys to remind us what Christmas is really about.

KRIS KRINGLE The Musical features an original book by Maria Ciampi. With music and lyrics by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie, and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, Kris Kringle The Musical lights up the stage with an original score of songs destined to become holiday classics.

Directed by Pierre Brault, Keenan-Bolger, Crosby, Rigby and Myers are joined on stage by Todd Buonopane (Chicago on Broadway), Derrick Cobey (The Scottsboro Boys on Broadway), Matt Densky (How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at Madison Square Garden), Ani Djirdjirian(Endangered! The Musical, Off Broadway), Kaylin Hedges (Annie at the Westchester Broadway Theater),Samantha Hill (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables on Broadway), Michael Mauldin (Les Miserables on Broadway), Gabrielle McClinton (Chicago the Musical on Broadway), Jackie Nguyen (How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, national tour), Sarah Pesek (Investigation Discovery's "Pandora's Box"), Amy Persons (Sister Act,national tour), Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos on Broadway), Josh Tolle(Kinky Boots, national tour), Nick Varricchio (A Chorus Line, national tour), Jeremy T. Villas (Kinky Boots on Broadway) and Gregory Violand(Batman vs Superman-Dawn of Justice).

We're taking you inside rehearsals with the gang below!

