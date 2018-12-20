MARY POPPINS RETURNS

BWW TV Exclusive: Talkin' Poppins- Rob Marshall Explains How He Aimed to Make MARY POPPINS RETURNS a Movie for Everyone

Dec. 20, 2018  

She's back! This holiday season Mary Poppins returns in... MARY POPPINS RETURNS- a sequel to Disneys beloved 1964 film.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).

Below, watch as director Rob Marshall sits down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to explain why he knew he had to take on the project himself, why Blunt was his only choice for Mary, and so much more!

