Broadway Sessions
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

BWW TV Exclusive: Get An Early Preview of NYMF at Broadway Sessions!

Jun. 26, 2018  

Nothing gets us as excited as seeing brand new musical theatre taking shape. The hot new song, thrilling new stories being sung, new characters to bring to life, we eat it all up. And that's what the New York Musical Festival is all about- giving a platform to new musicals. We put the spotlight on eight of the hottest new shows (Interstate, Bad Ass Beauty, What's Your Wish, The Gunfighter Meets His Match, Fatty Fatty No Friends, Sonata 1962, Powerless and Unsung) being featured in this year's NYMF. Be warned- this is the first time many of these songs have seen the light of day in public, so watch your fingers, this is a very hot plate :) Enjoy these highlights then get out there and support NYMF!

Don't forget to join us this week for our 10th Anniversary Spectacular!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BWW TV Exclusive: Get An Early Preview of NYMF at Broadway Sessions!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


From This Author Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Wicked, Aida and Broadway's Footloose and has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose (read more...)

  • BWW TV Exclusive: Get An Early Preview of NYMF at Broadway Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Opens Up the Mic to Celebrate Pride!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Viva La Vie Bohemia Realty Group at Broadway Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: SWEENEY TODD Cast Has a Killer Night at Broadway Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Florida State University Brings the Southern Heat to Broadway Sessions!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       