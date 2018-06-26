BWW TV Exclusive: Get An Early Preview of NYMF at Broadway Sessions!

Nothing gets us as excited as seeing brand new musical theatre taking shape. The hot new song, thrilling new stories being sung, new characters to bring to life, we eat it all up. And that's what the New York Musical Festival is all about- giving a platform to new musicals. We put the spotlight on eight of the hottest new shows (Interstate, Bad Ass Beauty, What's Your Wish, The Gunfighter Meets His Match, Fatty Fatty No Friends, Sonata 1962, Powerless and Unsung) being featured in this year's NYMF. Be warned- this is the first time many of these songs have seen the light of day in public, so watch your fingers, this is a very hot plate :) Enjoy these highlights then get out there and support NYMF!

Don't forget to join us this week for our 10th Anniversary Spectacular!

