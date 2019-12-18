BWW TV: Erika Jayne Gets Ready to Paint the Town as CHICAGO's New Roxie Hart!

Erika Jayne is trading in Beverly Hills to be a Broadway baby! The recording artist and Real Housewives star is the latest to join the cast of Chicago, playing Roxie Hart through March 29.

She's already made a name her herself in the music industry, but Broadway has always been on her bucket list. "I grew up performing, singing, dancing, and doing musical theatre, and this is obviously the pinnacle."

Jayne admits that she looked to fellow Housewives star Lisa Rinna, who played the role in 2007), for advice. "I leaned on Lisa a lot and I texted her every day. She has been a great wealth of knowledge. She said, 'You're never going to have more fun than doing this, Erika. So make sure you take it all in. You will never work harder and you will never feel more accomplished.'"

Pop-dance artist Erika Jayne has raked in a whopping nine #1's on the US Billboard dance chart and toured the globe over the last decade. On top of that, the Atlanta native is a New York Times bestselling author, cast member and fan favorite on Bravo's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and has appeared on major network television programs like ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," CBS's "The Young and The Restless" and Paramount's "Lip Sync Battle." Over the past year, Jayne took the beauty and fashion industries by storm, launching wildly successful collaborations with TooFaced Cosmetics and ShoeDazzle.





