Who Will Win at the 2018 Obie Awards? Winners Updating LIVE!

May. 21, 2018  

The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice present the 63rd Annual Obie Awards, being held on tonight, May 21, 2018 at Terminal 5 (610 West 56th Street).

Presenters will include Academy Award® and two-time Tony Award® nominee Andrew Garfield, Emmy Award nominee Lucy Liu, two-time Tony Award and Obie Award winner Matthew Broderick, Tony Award nominee Oliver Platt, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes, Tony Award nominee Beth Malone, Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner David Morse, Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Itamar Moses, Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Arian Moayed, six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Tony Award and three-time Obie Award winner David Henry Hwang, Tony Award winner David Zinn, Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa, Lilli Cooper, New York City nightlife celeb Pixie Aventura, American Theatre Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens, The Village Voice President and CEO Peter Barbey, and Chair of the Obie Judges Michael Feingold.

As was previously announced, Emmy and Obie-winning actor John Leguizamo will host this year's Obie Awards, and legendary Tony Award-nominated and three-time Obie Award-winning actress Kathleen Chalfant will receive a special Obie Award® for Lifetime Achievement.

BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the full list of 2018 winners live! Tune in throughout the night to find out who will take home awards!

Best New American Theatre Work ($500 prize each)

Playwriting

Musical Theater

Directing

Ensemble

Performance
Denise Gough - People, Places, Things
Robert Sean Leonard - At Home at the Zoo

Lighting Design
Lap Chi Chu

Special Citations
David Greenspan, Jack Cummings III, and Transport Group - Strange Interlude

Obie Grants ($4,000 prize each)

The Ross Wetzsteon Award ($3,000 prize)

Lifetime Achievement Award
Kathleen Chalfant

