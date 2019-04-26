BWW TV: BEETLEJUICE's Kelvin Moon Loh Takes Over Instagram For Opening Night!

Broadway officially took trip to the Netherworld last night with the opening of Beetlejuice at the Winter Garden Theatre! All throughout opening night, cast member Kelvin Moon Loh showed BroadwayWorld behind the scenes as she took over our Instagram Story. From all the morning preparations to shenanigans at the theatre, Kelvin gave us a peek into the whole being dead thing! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive it all again), we've compiled footage from the takeover; check it all out below!

Kelvin Moon Loh was last seen on Broadway in SpongeBob SquarePants and has also been seen in The King and I and Side Show. His other theater credits include the Off-Broadway productions of Here Lies Love and Pacific Overtures, as well as the first national tour of American Idiot. Kelvin is also an alum of NYU Steinhardt. Follow along with him on Twitter and Instagram @kelvinmoonloh!

BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), a book by Scott Brown("Castle Rock") & Emmy Award nominee Anthony King ("Broad City"), music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire), and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom).

BEETLEJUICE stars Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock) in the title role, Two-Time Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso(Lazarus) as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony Award Nominee Rob McClure(Honeymoon In Vegas) as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser (Rock of Ages) as Charles, and Two-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer (The Robber Bridegroom) as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz(Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongBob SquarePants) as Otho, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.





