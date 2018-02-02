BWW TV: BEAUTIFUL Celebrates Facebook Friends Day with a Friendly Carole King Mash-Up

In celebration of Facebook Friend's Day-BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL just released a mashup video of the classic hit "You've Got a Friend" featuring Carole King, and casts from the Broadway , Japan, Touring, London and Australian productions.

The hit show, now in its 5th year on Broadway presents the songs and times of the 60's and 70's wrapped around the story of the iconic songwriter/singer Carole King. The show is currently playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theater.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah.



She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.



Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom from being part of a chart-topping songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music. She wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Related Articles