BWW Roundup: Broadway Rings in 2021 with 'Auld Lang Syne'

What better way to celebrate the close of 2020 than with the most popular song of New Year's Eve? "Auld Lang Syne" has long been considered the official tune of the holiday, but do you know why? Let's break it down...

Who wrote "Auld Lang Syne"

The song was written by Scottish poet Robert Burns (1759-1796), who is widely considered the National Poet of Scotland. Burns is one of the founders of the Romanic movement and his works have inspired political change in Scotland and around the world. Some of his other popular poems include: "Scots Wha Hae," "A Red, Red Rose", "A Man's a Man for A' That", "To a Louse", "To a Mouse", and "The Battle of Sherramuir."

When was "Auld Lang Syne" written?

Burns delivered the song to the Scots Musical Museum in 1788, but it was not printed until shortly after his death in 1796.

What does "Auld Lang Syne" mean?

The Scots phrase can be translated to modern English as "old long since," "long long ago," or "for the sake of old times".

Why do we sing "Auld Lang Syne" on New Year's Eve?

As the lyrics suggest, "Auld Lang Syne" is very widely used to symbolize endings and new beginnings, and thus is traditionally sung at the conclusion of New Year gatherings in Scotland (known as Hogmanay) and around the world, especially in English-speaking countries. The song can also be sung to commemorate farewells, funerals, graduations, etc.

Are there different versions of "Auld Lang Syne"

Lyrically, similar works were written by poets Robert Ayton, Allan Ramsay, and James Watson, pre-dating Burns' version. Burns himself claimed that he "took it down from an old man."

Now that you're all caught up on the origins of the song, check out these versions sung by Broadway's finest!

