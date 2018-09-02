BWW Review: THE KING AND I, The London Palladium

The London Palladium and The King and I have welcomed back to the stage Ruthie Ann Miles with a warm embrace. Miles, who was forced to quit performing after a devastating accident earlier in the year, reprises the role of Lady Thiang - the King of Siam's (Ken Watanabe) chief wife - to great acclaim. Whilst the show was still running on Broadway, the part won her multiple awards (including a Tony), so it's not a surprise that she is stunning in it.

The production, reviewed at the start of the run, is effortlessly ravishing. Catherine Zuber's costumes and Michael Yeargan's set are evocative and sumptuous; these two elements alone would easily steal the scene if it weren't for Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara, Ken Watanabe, and the whole cast's prowess on the notes of Richard Rodgers' gorgeous score.

As Anna and the King, O'Hara and Watanabe share an intimate chemistry that never offends his duty as chief of the realm. The two are luminous. Watanabe is strong in his vulnerability, which he reveals subtly and lovingly when he isn't set on showing the ruthlessness of his heritage as King.

O'Hara floats on air in her big gowns and vocal expertise. It's a joy to watch every exchange she has with the royal children and, especially, with the women of the palace. Her link with Miles's character sets the foundation of her relationship with the King. The two actresses are together in the portrayals of differences and similar goals, their courage never budging when challenged.

Miles's Lady Thiang is quietly statuesque. The cane she uses to walk around the stage feels like it was written in Oscar Hammerstein II's book and gives her an air of regal dignity and respectability. She commands the space delicately but makes the prominence of her status clear to both the court and the audience with her demeanour. The accident becomes part of her character through her walking stick, which sparks ideas of a tough backstory.

Her relationship with the King is profound and exquisitely delivered. Their interactions are small and reserved, and her devotion to her husband truly comes out through her connection with Anna.

It's safe to say that Miles's strength of spirit hasn't been hindered by the fatality she had to face. Her courage to get on a stage five mere months after a life-threatening accident speaks volumes about her person and dedication to theatre, singlehandedly giving a whole new sphere of humanity to the character of Lady Thiang.

The King and I runs at The London Palladium until 29 September.

