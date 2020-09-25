BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Costumes Are Your Favorite?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Today we asked our readers for their favorite Broadway costumes!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Not the flashiest choice, more of an inner-child comfort one, but Mark in Rent is SO 90s boho grunge, with the sweater, scarf and fingerless gloves, it's the uniform of my nostalgia" @Derek_Draws

"Elphaba's No Good Deed dress" @adibou_official

"[Glinda's Bubble Dress]. It's so sparkly & pretty! I also like her Pink one she wears to the dance" @_mzlrc

"Joanna Lumley in La Bete" @smartypantsny

"Lin-Manuel's duel garb he wears when Leslie Odom Jr. duels him" @BurrShotHam711

Instagram

"Eliza's from Hamilton because the detail I her dress is amazing!!!!!!" @jax.becca_dressage

"Any from Six. The designs are pure genius!!! I like them that much, that I'm getting dressed as K-Howard for Halloween!! Plus, they show a lot of confidence, and it's not something you expect to see on a historical musical" @another.musical.account

"Lydias normal dress (like the one she wears for basically the entire show except for the wedding, the yellow one and the home dress) cause it's my like overall look o already have but I'd be fine with any one of the costumes in Beetlejuice. I think I could rock a black and white suit" @kayla_w_13

"All of the SQUIP's costumes! They are so cool and well done" @fangirl_forever31

"Christine Daaé's Think of Me dress! The colors and the gemstones go together perfectly!" @itskayleegrayson

Facebook

"I'll forever and always be a fan of the Phantom's "Phantom of the Opera/Music of the Night" costume. That Hat! That Cape! That Tux! And it looks so simple in a lot of ways, but the embroidery and detail is STUNNING." Kelly P.

"Elphaba's costume in act two of Wicked. It's awesome" Yana R.

"I will always love Belle's golden ballgown, and Yitzak's final glamorous look in Hedwig." Kristina B.

"Mohawk dress - The Cher Show" Alex H.

"I love Joseph's coat in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!! the details in the coat are so interesting." Sadie Y.

