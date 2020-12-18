BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Characters Are Coming Over for the Holidays?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Twitter

"Barry or Lola because they are my imaginary friends." @rutli

"Jenna from Waitress so we can bake together. Or Roger from Rent so we can brood together. (and he's hot)" @DaniellaM_08

"emmett forrest; the sweetest guy ever. holidays with him would be great." @nicole_autumn

"Jesus Christ, just for the authenticity." @MichaelDale

"Angel from Rent. Angel is just so fun. Mimi from Rent. Also very fun. Eponine from Les Misérables. We can be fangirls together." @frankie_cooper_

Instagram

"Romeo" @niccofjesus (who plays Romeo in the Newsies film and original National Tour!)

"Damian Hubbard. Periodt." @giannayanelli (Mean Girls original Broadway cast!)

"jenna because pies." @desioakley (former Jenna herself!)

"All of the lower Manhattan newsies. They are like one huge family that I would love to be a part of" @gyllian_e04

"Trent from the Prom, because just imagine how much fun that would be!!" @kalintomahatsch

Facebook

"Jane Seymour from Six the musical because she just seems so sweet with just enough sass to make the holidays entertaining." Corina A.

"ooooh maybe Sophie Sheridan! I think that would be fun because we would hang out at the club and the outside would be super pretty!" Erin M.

"Jenna... She bakes! #waitressmusical" Trish B.

"Little Edie! She knows how to party." Thom J.

"I would invite the phantom of the opera to enjoy the holidays because he never hangs out with anyone and he should get the chance to at least be free just once" Stephen H.