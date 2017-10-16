BWW Morning Brief October 16th, 2017 - Galas, Benefits and Readings, Oh My!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Stage Tube - October 15, 2017

The gang's all here and we couldn't be happier to have our chums back on television. With so many great jokes to be made, not all can make it to the final cut. Watch this deleted scene below in which we get a taste of Jack's Emcee!. (more...)

2) Happy Sunday-Funday! Can You Guess the Broadway Show from the Emojis?

by Rachel Crawford - October 15, 2017

Emojis have become popular in today's technological world, especially with millennials. Do you know your emojis and Broadway shows enough to guess the currently running Broadway show from the emojis? Test your knowledge below!. (more...)

3) Time and the Broadways: A Look at the Theatre's Extensive Exploration of Time

by Alexa Criscitiello - October 15, 2017

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the new Broadway production of J. B. Priestley's Time and the Conways, directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman. Time and the Conways returns to Broadway for the first time since its premiere in 1938.. (more...)

4) Broadway at the Cabaret: Betty Buckley, Gavin Creel, Eva Noblezada & More This Week!

by BWW News Desk - October 15, 2017

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. Highlights this week include:. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Nathan Lane Talks THE BIRDCAGE & ANGELS IN AMERICA on Broadway: 'It's Important The Play Be Seen Again'

by Leigh Scheps - October 15, 2017

There's not a day that goes by when someone doesn't mention The Birdcage to Nathan Lane. It's become such a loving film for so many people. This week, the Broadway veteran is getting ready for a screening of the 1996 film (based on the musical, Les Cage Aux Folles) with music by Stephen Sondheim at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, which will be followed by a Q&A session.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The 4th Annual Broadway & Ballet HERO Awards will honor Rachelle Rak, James Whiteside and Michael Campayno tonight!

- The 2017 HOLA Awards will take place tonight at the Flamboyán Theater!

- All for One Theater's SQUEAMISH, starring Alison Fraser, opens tonight!

- ANASTASIA's Ramin Karimloo and more will perform at Primary Stages' 2017 Gala tonight!

- Andrew Chappelle, Max Crumm, Stephanie Umoh and more will perform tonight at York Theatre Company's NEO 2017!

- Ciara Renee and Ben Fankhauser lead A.D. 16 at Joe's Pub tonight!

- Glenn Close, Michael Cerveris, Charlotte d'Amboise and more will perform for the National Dance Institute!

- Annie Golden, Claybourne Elder and more star in today's reading of new musical STONEWALL: A RHAPSODY ON RESISTANCE!

- Judy Kaye, Julia Murney, James Snyder and other surprise guests are set for the 2017 BROADWAY'S GOT GUTS benefit!

- KPOP creators Jason Kim, Teddy Bergman, and Jason Eagan appear on today's THEATER TALK!

- Lea Salonga and more will honor Dr. Joseph Polisi at Sing for Hope's 2017 Gala!

- Ken Ludwig, Dominique Morisseau and Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen will be honored with 2017 Samuel French Awards in a private ceremony tonight!

- Max von Essen and Byron Jennings lead new musical DANGEROUS in concert tonight at Feinstein's/54 Below!

- And CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY celebrates 200 performances today!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our picks for the top 13 scariest Broadway shows of all time!

#MotivationalMonday: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Puerto Rico benefit track "Almost Like Praying" is now at over 100,000 downloads and climbing. If that doesn't inspire you to accomplish things this week, we don't know what will!

Set Your DVR... for METEOR SHOWER's Amy Schumer, stopping by JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Cher singing in the MAMMA MIA! movie sequel - and hitting the stage in Chicago!

What we're reading: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF star Alexandra Silber's first novel, AFTER ANATEVKA!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Angela Lansbury, who turns 92 today!

Broadway legend and five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury last starred in the West End and on a US tour of BLITHE SPIRIT and in Australia opposite James Earl Jones in DRIVING MISS DAISY. Among her many Broadway credits are GORE VIDAL'S THE BEST MAN, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, BLITHE SPIRIT, DEUCE, SHORT TALKS ON THE UNIVERSE, THE VISIT, MAME (also on tour), A LITTLE FAMILY BUSINESS, SWEENEY TODD (and on tour), THE KING AND I, GYPSY (also in London), PRETTYBELLE, DEAR WORLD, ANYONE CAN WHISTLE, A TASTE OF HONEY and HOTEL PARADISE.

Her first film roles in GASLIGHT and THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY earned her two Oscar nominations and a Golden Globe, and her turn in THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE earned her critical acclaim. She has since received an honorary Oscar, won six Golden Globes, an Olivier Award and the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre.

The actress is also well known for her role as 'Jessica Fletcher' in the series MURDER, SHE WROTE and for her voice work in Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and more.

Angela Lansbury takes her bow

at Acting Company's THE CHALK GARDEN.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

