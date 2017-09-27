Max von Essen and Byron Jennings to Lead New Musical DANGEROUS in Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below

Producer Neal Rubinstein announced today that the Broadway-aimed new musical DANGEROUS will receive two private industry concert presentations on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 3pm and 6pm at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street). DANGEROUS features a book and music by John C. Introcaso and lyrics by Michael Colby and John C. Introcaso. Musical supervision and arrangements are by Phil Reno. DANGEROUS will be directed by Denis Jones.

The cast of DANGEROUS will include Lauren "Coco" Cohn ("The Family"), Christopher J. Hanke (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Byron Jennings (She Loves Me), Jeff Kready (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Jamie LaVerdiere (Motown the Musical), N'kenge (Motown the Musical), Sarah Jane Shanks (Cats), Scarlett Strallen (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and Tony nominee Max von Essen (An American in Paris). Casting is by Binder Casting, part of RWS Entertainment Group.

Desire and deception dance hand-in-hand to the alluring sound of jazz in DANGEROUS, a new Broadway-bound musical. DANGEROUS unfolds where the smoke of a nightclub meets the shadow of an impending world war. Set to a jazz score, it tells the story of a gangster who finds himself on a critical mission - with enemies hot on his heels and detectives on the case! As his tale of international intrigue travels from 1930's Shubert Alley to Cairo and back, the mystery twists and curves, and the stakes get higher! More than just a whodunit, DANGEROUS will keep you guessing who can (or can't?) be trusted at every turn!

Seating is limited. To inquire about ticket availability, email dangerousrsvp@gmail.com. For more about the show, go to www.dangerousmusical.com.

