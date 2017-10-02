Lea Salonga and More to Honor Dr. Joseph Polisi at Sing for Hope's 2017 Gala

On Monday, October 16, Sing for Hope will hold its 11th annual Sing for Hope Gala, uniting New York's philanthropic and cultural leaders for a magical evening in support of the organization's programs and commitment to bring the arts to under-resourced areas at Tribeca Rooftop in downtown Manhattan.

The gala will be co-chaired by Linda E. Johnson, Muhammad Yunus and Ann Ziff and will honor Dr. Joseph W. Polisi, President of the Juilliard School. Dr. Polisi is being recognized for his ongoing philanthropic support of Sing for Hope and his dedicated service as a founding board member of the organization. He will be introduced by Damian Woetzel, President-Designate of The Juilliard School and a Sing for Hope Board Member.

The evening will feature special musical performances by Tony Award winning international superstar Lea Salonga, renowned soprano and winner of the 2017 Richard Tucker Music Award Nadine Sierra, cast members from Beautiful: The Musical and the Lucky Chops Brass Band.

"We are proud to be celebrating eleven years of making the arts accessible to communities in need by harnessing the incredible power of our artist partners. Creativity is an endlessly renewable resource that inspires and heals, and the Sing for Hope Gala allows us a moment each year to unite our community of supporters and savor performances by some of the world-class artists who power our programs," say Co-Founders Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora

Sing for Hope's 2017 Gala Host Committee is comprised of leading philanthropic, arts, and business leaders including Mike and Polly Brandmeyer, Kim Brizzolara, Lilia Marini-Calves and Guillermo Calves, Susan Davis and Claudia Slacik, Lili and Wilson Ervin, Ann Gottlieb, Eva and Yoel Haller, Ryan Harwood, Susie Hovsepian, Kurz Family Foundation, Billie Jean King, Kurz Family Foundation, Ellen F. Marcus, Michael and Julie Pitman, Elizabeth Sarquis, Carlo & Micòl Schejola Foundation, Seedlings Foundation, Laurie M. Tisch, Barry and Joan Tucker, Vartali Team and Weber, Shapiro & Co. LLP.

Since 2006, Sing for Hope's arts outreach programs have brought hope and inspiration to thousands of individuals in under-resourced schools, public hospitals, hospices, veterans' centers, after-school programs, neighborhood centers, nursing homes, and disability networks. The Sing for Hope Pianos, our flagship "art for all" program, places artist-designed pianos throughout the parks and public spaces of NYC's 5 boroughs each summer for anyone and everyone to play. Through a special partnership with the NYC Department of Education, The Sing for Hope Pianos are then permanently placed in 50 city public schools, where they impact an estimated 16,000 kids annually. To date, Sing for Hope has teamed with over 250 nonprofit organizations, involved over 3,500 artists in community volunteerism, and placed over 400 Sing for Hope Pianos throughout New York City - a symbol and celebration of art for all.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gala.singforhope.org.

Related Articles