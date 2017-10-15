Cher to Sing in MAMMA MIA! Film Sequel HERE WE GO AGAIN

Daily Mail journalist Baz Bamigboye is reporting that music legend Cher is currently in the UK lending her vocal talents to the upcoming MAMMA MIA! film sequel HERE WE GO AGAIN.

The first MAMMA MIA! movie is the highest-grossing movie musical of all time, with more than $600 million in grosses worldwide and still growing. The soundtrack of the movie has been Certified platinum in over 20 countries. The sequel is currently slated for release on July 20, 2018.

Cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan and Christine Baranski are confirmed to be reprising their roles. Lily James has joined the cast as 'Young Donna'.

Littlestar's Judy Craymer and Playtone's Gary Goetzman will produce with Ol Parker (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) writing and directing. As previously reported, the film's original cast is expected to return with some new additions joining them.

There is no official word on a story line for the sequel, though sources point to a potential prequel concept with focus on characters played by Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and Pierce Brosnan set before the action of the original musical.

The sequel is set to feature Abba hits not featured in the original musical, "along with some reprised favorites," Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are aboard again to provide music and lyrics and serve as executive producers.

Photo via Park Theater - Monte Carlo

