Broadway at the Cabaret: Betty Buckley, Gavin Creel, Eva Noblezada & More This Week!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top five Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, October 15-21, 2017. Come hear the music play!

Betty Buckley: Story Songs #2

October 15 at Joe's Pub



How You Know Her: Cats, 1776, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Carrie, Sunset Boulevard, Triumph of Love

On the heels of her nationally-acclaimed album, Story Songs, Betty Buckley returns to Joe's Pub with her band and another new collection of songs, Story Songs #2, from the worlds of Rock, Pop, The American Songbook and The Musical Theater. Songs from Joni Mitchell, Lisa Loeb, Stephen Sondheim are featured, with new pieces from T Bone Burnett, Jason Robert Brown and Joe Iconis. Her ensemble of musicians is headed by multi Grammy nominated pianist/arranger, Christian Jacob; virtuoso guitarist, Oz Noy; with Tony Marino on bass; and Dan Rieser on drums.

Let Me Try That Again: Take 5

October 15 at Feinstein's/54 Below Starring Tony Award-Winners Gavin Creel and Ben Platt together with their Broadway friends ), great performers relive their terrible performances in the fifth annual benefit for The Performing Arts Project at 54 Below.

Shaina Taub (featuring Grace McLean & Jonathan Groff)

October 16 at Joe's Pub

How You Know Her: Hadestown, Old Hats

Songwriter/performer Shaina Taub sets up camp this year at Joe's Pub with a monthly concert residency. Each show will be a creative laboratory as she and her band debut new songs. You can also expect lots of selections from Old Hats and Visitors as well as special guests joining along the way.

Eva Noblezada- Girl No More

October 18 at the Green Room 42

How You Know Her: Miss Saigon

Through her favorite artists like Amy Winehouse and Frank Sinatra, Eva sings from her heart and reveals a side of her story you've never heard. Join her for an intimate evening of music, a good drink, and a wonderfully colorful set list.

Charles Busch: My Kinda 60s

October 17-21 at Feinstein's/54 Below

How You Know Him: The Divine Sister, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Die Mommie Die!

Tony nominee, Drama Desk Lifetime Achievement honoree and two-time MAC Award winner, Charles Busch, returns to Feinstein's 54 Below with a new show that gets to the essence of this legendary entertainer. Weaving tales of his Manhattan childhood and adolescence raised by his indomitable Aunt Lillian through the lens of the tumultuous decade of the 1960s, Charles will be singing a great songbook from Broadway to Pop, featuring the work of among others Burt Bacharach, Jimmy Webb, the Beatles, Henry Mancini, Bob Dylan, Stephen Sondheim and Kander and Ebb. Songs include "Two for the Road", "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and "The Times They Are A-Changin'".

