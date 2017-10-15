Happy Sunday-Funday! Can You Guess the Broadway Show from the Emojis?

Whether we like it or not, emojis have nearly replaced actual words in certain pockets of our digital communication. So, as you relax on this Sunday, let's see if you can parse these emoji descriptions of some of Broadway's most popular, currently running musicals. Test your knowledge below, and check out the answers at the bottom of the page!

While these 10 are on the easy side, in the comments below, share your favorite Broadway emoji descriptions! We will share our favorites next Sunday!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Sadly, there are only a finite number of emojis available. Broadway fans are still waiting on theater emojis. Who doesn't need a jazz hands emoji or a singing in the shower emoji? Or an Elphaba or magic lamp from ALADDIN emoji?

Were you able to guess all the shows correctly?

Answers:

