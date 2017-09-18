Glenn Close, Michael Cerveris, Charlotte d'Amboise and More to Perform for the National Dance Institute

On Monday, October 16th, Jacques d'Amboise, founder of National Dance Institute (NDI) the non-profit organization that has transformed the lives of millions of public school children through the arts, will host an intimate evening filled with Broadway song and dance.

As part of his renowned Art Nest series, Jacques hosts these quarterly fundraising events as an opportunity to surround NDI children with industry professionals and expand their knowledge and understanding of the arts.

The October 16th event will be a special benefit performance titled, "Songs I've Sung on Broadway... and one I Wish I had." Conceived and directed by Jacques d'Amboise, the evening will feature performances by Glenn Close, Michael Cerveris, Charlotte d'Amboise, and the exuberant children of National Dance Institute.

The National Dance Institute Center for Learning & the Arts is located at 217 West 147th St (between Adam Clayton Powell & Frederick Douglass Blvds). Cocktail reception begins at 6:30pm, performance at 7:15pm, and dinner at 8:15pm. Tickets are available for purchase at nationaldance.givezooks.com/events/2017-fall-benefit .

NDI was founded in 1976 by New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise, and leads the field of arts education with a model program that is replicated worldwide. Under the Artistic Direction of Ellen Weinstein, NDI uses dance and music to instill in students a love of the arts, a passion for learning, and a desire to strive for their personal best. At the root of NDI's methodology is the belief that the arts have a unique power to engage all children-regardless of background, ability or socio-economic status-and motivate them toward excellence. In addition to programming in New York City, NDI has 12 associate programs in the United States, and one in Shanghai, China. In 2011, NDI opened the doors to the National Dance Institute Center for Learning & the Arts in Harlem, allowing the organization to further its mission and expand its reach. Since its founding, NDI has impacted the lives of over two million children. No child pays a penny to participate in NDI's core programs thanks to the generosity of public and private donations. For more information about NDI, visit www.nationaldance.org.

